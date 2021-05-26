Berlin Mayor Calls Budget Changes ‘Not In The Best Interest Of The Town’; Tyndall Plans To Veto Council-Approved Budget
BERLIN – Mayor Zack Tyndall is hopeful his fellow elected officials will change their stance on the town’s budget in the coming weeks. While Tyndall has made it clear he plans to veto the budget adopted Monday by the Berlin Town Council, a vote by four of the town’s five council members can override his veto. He’s hoping the council spends the time before the next meeting reconsidering what the changes they’ve made to the budget mean for Berlin.mdcoastdispatch.com