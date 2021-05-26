Cancel
Energy Industry

Court orders Shell to slash CO2 emissions in landmark climate ruling

By CNN
kion546.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleA Dutch court has ruled that Royal Dutch Shell must dramatically reduce its carbon emissions in a landmark climate decision that could have far reaching consequences for oil companies. The company must slash its CO2 emissions by 45% by 2030 from 2019 levels, according to a judgment from a district...

kion546.com
