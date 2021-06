Before the Sixers get ready to dominate the playoffs the team got some good news. Two of their own have been named finalists for NBA end of the season awards. Joel Embiid has been named a finalist for the leagues MVP award and Ben Simmons has been named a finalist for the leagues defensive player of the year. Its the first time since 2001 that the team has had two Sixers up for the awards in the same year. Its worth mentioning both Sixers won the awards in 2001 (Iverson for MVP and Mutombo for DPOY)