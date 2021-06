Expanded Browsing Collection Access: All collections are now open to adults for browsing during our in-house browsing appointments. Appointments are for 45 minutes and are available on the hour Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. and Wednesday evening at 7:00 and 8:00 p.m. Each reservation is for one person, with a limit of 10 people per hour and disinfection occurring prior to the next appointment. Walk in appointments are accepted during those times if we aren’t at maximum capacity. Make an appointment via our Events Calendar (select a date and sign up under “Main Floor browsing) or call the Information Desk at 978-399-2304.