Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) recently announced it plans to purchase 80 branches from the U.S. division of HSBC as the London-based bank looks to exit U.S. retail banking and focus more on wealthy clients. Citizens is getting 66 branches in the New York City area, nine in the mid-Atlantic and Washington, D.C., area, and five in southeast Florida. The deal comes with $9 billion in deposits and $2.2 billion in loans, mostly residential mortgages. Let's take a look at why Citizens chose to pull the trigger on this deal.