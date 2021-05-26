KnowledgeLake Expands Channel Partner Network to Meet Growing Market Demand for Intelligent Capture and Document Process Automation
New Channel Partners Help KnowledgeLake Expand Market Footprint in Key Industries, Regions, and Use Cases. KnowledgeLake, a leading provider of intelligent document processing solutions, today announced that it has added four new partners to its rapidly expanding channel partner network. The growth of KnowledgeLake’s channel program was a significant contributor to the company’s record revenues in 2020, which grew 90 percent year-over-year.www.middletownpress.com