Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

KnowledgeLake Expands Channel Partner Network to Meet Growing Market Demand for Intelligent Capture and Document Process Automation

By PRWeb
Middletown Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Channel Partners Help KnowledgeLake Expand Market Footprint in Key Industries, Regions, and Use Cases. KnowledgeLake, a leading provider of intelligent document processing solutions, today announced that it has added four new partners to its rapidly expanding channel partner network. The growth of KnowledgeLake’s channel program was a significant contributor to the company’s record revenues in 2020, which grew 90 percent year-over-year.

www.middletownpress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meet Market#Document Processing#Technology Company#Technology Development#Enterprise Applications#Enterprise Services#Advantage Point Solutions#Aps#Microsoft Gold Partner#First Digital#Sparkhound#Sparkhound#Rpa#Workflow Automation#Market Demand#Advanced Analytics#Microsoft Solutions#Cloud Services#Digital Transformation#Key Industries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Martello Launches Global Partner Program Enabling Microsoft 365 Digital Experience Monitoring Services for Small and Medium Sized Enterprises

New partner LDI joins to offer unique Microsoft 365 and Teams digital experience monitoring to its more than 7,000 clients. Martello Technologies Group Inc., (“Martello” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MTLO), a leading developer of enterprise digital experience monitoring (“DEM”) solutions announces the launch of its channel partner program and welcomes partner LDI to the program. Martello’s partner program allows managed service providers (MSPs) and value-added resellers (VARs) to bring the benefits of Martello’s Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams digital experience monitoring platform to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs). LDI, a New York-based leader in the supply, sale and service of digital office technology with more than 7,000 small and medium sized enterprise customers, has joined the program.
TechnologySFGate

Itential and Kaloom Integrate to Automate 5G Network Slicing

ATLANTA (PRWEB) June 02, 2021. Itential©, the leader in network and cloud automation, today announced a partnership with Kaloom, an edge networking software solution, to deliver innovative networking and automation capabilities for communication service providers and enterprises shifting to 5G networks. Together, both platforms will now offer customers the ability to integrate, automate, and deploy network slicing intelligence. Customers will become better equipped to unlock the monetization of 5G through automation, network slicing, and virtualized network fabrics connected to the cloud.
BusinessDesign World Network

Heilind Electronics partners with Crocus and expands magnetic sensors market

Heilind Electronics, a leading distributor of electronic components worldwide, recently signed a distribution agreement with Crocus, a premier supplier of magnetic sensors for the industrial, consumer electronics and IoT markets. Crocus sensors utilize the manufacturer’s patented XtremeSense TMR (Tunnel Magneto-Resistance) technology. This revolutionary technology enables the sensors to be fully...
ComputersHouston Chronicle

EMA Webinar Will Examine How IT Professionals Can Succeed with SD-WAN Operations

BOULDER, Colo. (PRWEB) June 02, 2021. Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading IT and data management research and consulting firm, today announced it will host a webinar titled “How to Succeed with SD-WAN Operations,” featuring Shamus McGillicuddy, vice president of research covering network management at EMA, Brian Promes, vice president of product marketing at SevOne, and Jim Brunke, senior solution architect at SevOne.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Operational Analytics Market Is Booming Worldwide with IBM, Microsoft, Alteryx, Cloudera

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Operational Analytics Market with latest edition released by AMA. Operational Analytics Market Comprehensive Study is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide Operational Analytics industry with an attention on the Global market. The report gives key insights available status of the Operational Analytics producers and is an important wellspring of direction and course for organizations and people keen on the business. By and large, the report gives an inside and out understanding of 2021-2026 worldwide Operational Analytics Market covering extremely significant parameters.
Softwarenationalcybersecuritynews.today

Block Chain in IoT Security Market Outlook to 2028- Microsoft, Cisco Systems, Intel, Amazon.com, IBM, The Linux Foundation – KSU | #linux | #linuxsecurity

The “Global Block Chain in IoT Security Market Analysis To 2028″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The Block Chain in IoT Security market report aims to provide an overview of the Block Chain in IoT Security market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global Block Chain in IoT Security market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Block Chain in IoT Security market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
Cisco, GAatlantanews.net

Smart City Platforms Market Shaping from Growth to Value | Bosch.io , Cisco , Ericsson ,Fujitsu

A smart city is a system of systems. These systems can include various facilities like building automation systems, smart transportation systems, smart lighting systems, security and control systems, intelligent grids, renewable power, water treatment, and supply, etc. Smart governance is one of the characteristics of smart cities. Smart city platform increases the efficiency of government programs and helps them reach their beneficiaries. Increasing internet penetration plays a crucial role in establishing smart city platforms, as they enable IoT connections that act as a base for smart city platforms.
Softwarenationalcybersecuritynews.today

The Best DevOps Certifications for Cloud Professionals | #linux | #linuxsecurity

Solutions Review compiled the top DevOps certifications for cloud engineers and professionals of all skill levels. DevOps continues to grow in popularity in the business world as companies continue to embrace collaborative environments for developers. Cloud professionals in particular often learn DevOps skills in order to successfully integrate cloud applications and solutions into their company. Earning online certifications is a great way to demonstrate your knowledge in a particular subject area, and DevOps is no exception.
Softwarebostonnews.net

Product Lifecycle Management Software Market Predicted to Witness Sustainable Evolution in Future | IBM, Siemens, Ansys

The Global Product Lifecycle Management SoftwareMarket has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and may grow further during the forecast period (2020-2025). A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Product Lifecycle Management Software Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Product Lifecycle Management Software market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Product Lifecycle Management Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Economyunder30ceo.com

CRM Solutions for CEOs and Entrepreneurs: 5 Implementation Priorities

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) is essentially a business philosophy. It can also be a series of relationship marketing strategies that put customers at the center. For a working definition of CRM, we could say that CRM is best understood as the strategy and software companies need to become aware of customer needs.
Softwarehospitalitynet.org

Plava Laguna Partners With IDeaS To Automate Revenue Management Processes

IDeaS, a SAS company, the world’s leading provider of hotel revenue management software and services, announced today that Plava Laguna, a multi-segment, leisure hotel company, selected IDeaS G3 Revenue Management System (RMS) to automate processes and leverage the technology ahead of an anticipated busy summer season. Plava Laguna’s multi-segment portfolio...
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Visionet launches DocVu.AI-Intelligent Document Processing

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Visionet Systems, Inc., a leading provider of digital solutions to the Banking and Financial Services industry, announced today the launch of DocVu.AI - an AI-driven Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) platform. There are many functions in Banks like Mortgages that are document-intensive, and most of these documents are still processed manually, causing delays and errors.
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Private Cloud Hardware Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 | Cisco, Microsoft, VMware

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Private Cloud Hardware Market Outlook to 2025.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Private Cloud Hardware market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Private Cloud Hardware Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

3rd Platforms Market - increasing demand with Industry Professionals: IBM Corp., Cisco Systems

JCMR recently introduced Global 3rd Platforms Market study with focused approach on market size & volumes by Application, Industry particular process, product type, players, and production & Consumption analysis considering major factors, cost Structure and regulatory factors. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the key players from the complete study are IBM Corp., Cisco Systems, Amazon.com, Salesforce.Com, EMC Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Google, Citrix Systems, Microsoft Corporation, Salesforce.ComThe report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions.
Businessmartechseries.com

Qumu Enlists Channel Sales Veteran Susan Young to Grow Strategic Partner Ecosystem

Qumu Corporation , a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, announced that Susan Young has joined the Qumu team as vice president of strategic alliances and channel. Young will lead Qumu’s strategic partnership program as part of the company’s “better together” strategy, which will be instrumental as the company accelerates momentum in the booming enterprise video market.
SoftwareThomasNet Industrial News Room

ComputerVault, Inc. Announces OEM Partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Deliver Hyperconverged Solutions through Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Offerings

Marlborough, MA., April 10, 2021 – ComputerVault Inc., announced today that through an OEM partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), it has certified HPE ProLiant servers to host the ComputerVault Hyper-converged Infrastructure enterprise software as a virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) offering. ComputerVault HCI delivers virtual desktops that perform faster than...
Softwareaithority.com

Laird Connectivity Joins Software AG PartnerConnect Global Partner Program

Laird Connectivity announced it is partnering with Software AG, a leader in IoT, Integration, API Management, and Business Transformation software, through its PartnerConnect partner program. The Cumulocity cloud is a perfect fit for customers looking to leverage an IoT cloud with Laird Connectivity IoT sensors and gateways. The combination of our joint offerings simplifies the IoT journey for enterprise customers looking to get to market quickly.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Network Traffic Analysis Market Is Booming Worldwide: SolarWinds, CA Technologies, Kentik

Latest survey on Global Network Traffic Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of Network Traffic. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global Network Traffic market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in supply chain and production line have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are SolarWinds, CA Technologies, Kentik, NetFlow Auditor, NETSCOUT Systems, Ipswitch, Genie Networks, Nokia, HPE, Colasoft, ManageEngine, Vectra AI, Inc., Darktrace, Plixer, IBM & Cisco Systems.
Softwarebestnewsmonitoring.com

Document Capture Software Market Research (2021): Analysis and Insights, Growth Factors, Profit margin, Forecast till 2030

The Global Document Capture Software 2021-30 market research study from MarketResearch.Biz provides extensive insights of the geographic scope, market size, immense insights into the industry, extensive analysis, and market revenue estimates up to 2030. The Document Capture Software market report is made up of so many vital things that are relevant in order to provide a correct vision to understand the current and upcoming challenges of the Document Capture Software industry.
Softwareceoworld.biz

How will you benefit from business process automation software?

Allowing companies to boost efficiency and optimize expenses, business process automation (BPA) solutions are crucial for any sector. By digitizing workflows, organizations relieve employees from performing manual and repetitive tasks. As a result, it becomes possible to improve staff productivity and reduce costs. With BPA software, companies can recover from...