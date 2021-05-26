Michael Pierre Joins Meridian Clinical Research as Senior Director of Systems Management

NORWICH — NBT Bancorp Inc. has announced J. David Brown has joined the Boards of Directors for NBT Bancorp Inc. and NBT Bank, N.A. Brown is president and CEO of the Capital District YMCA, where he has worked for 28 years to create better opportunities for all through community programs and services, according to the NBT Bancorp announcement. A past member of the NBT Bank Capital Region Advisory Board, Brown also served on the Siena College Board of Trustees.