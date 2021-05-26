Cancel
Illinois McDonald’s offers free iPhones to new hires

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NFoO1_0aCHK5uc00

In an attempt to entice employees, an Illinois McDonald’s is offering to give each new hire an iPhone.

A photo posted on social media shows the restaurant giving phones to workers after six months and if they meet other criteria, KSBY reported.

A worker at the restaurant and an employee at the McDonald’s office in Illinois both confirmed the promotion.

Employers have increasingly offered incentives to lure workers as more businesses open while coronavirus restrictions are eased across the country.

In April, a Florida McDonald’s offered applicants who come in for an interview $50 each.

Some reasons for the difficulty in hiring are that would-be workers are worried about COVID-19, can’t work because they have to care for a child, or prefer the unemployment benefits which are significantly higher amid the pandemic.

