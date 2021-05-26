Cancel
Keys to the game: How the Sixers can clinch game 2 against the Wizards

By Philly Sports Network
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter winning the opening game of the series in explosive fashion, the Sixers return to the Wells Fargo Center to host the Wizards once more. Taking a 2-0 lead would obviously be a dream start to the teams’ playoff run and after the opener ended 125-118 following some foul trouble and a couple of offensive inefficiencies from the Sixers, they’ll be hoping that tonight’s game goes a lot more swimmingly. Here are the three biggest keys to ensuring that happens.

