How To Make a Fashion Statement With Your Vehicle

While the aphorism that you are far safer in a mosh pit than you are in most crowded concerts is true, it seems that if your autonomous vehicles starts rocking there is a good change it will no longer recognize objects in it’s path. Researchers, armed with a Galaxy S20, were able to use audio to trigger the image stabilization functions of some car sensors to overreact enough to make objects in view unrecognizable and therefore to be ignored. They tried three different types of attacks to varying success, using audio to create objects that weren’t there worked 43.7% of the time while using audio to alter the object which was detected to something else worked 43.1% of the time.