Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

How To Make a Fashion Statement With Your Vehicle

By Mallory Knee
detroitfashionnews.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour car shouldn’t just be a means of transportation—it should reflect your personal style. Here’s how to make a fashion statement with your vehicle. When you’re out driving, let people know who you are without leaving your car. Your vehicle should be as fun, fashionable, and flashy as you are. Take some time to add flair to your commute with some basic upkeep or more extensive modifications. Here’s how to make a fashion statement with your vehicle.

detroitfashionnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile#Fashionable#Jaguar#Mercedes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Cars
Related
Home & GardenPosted by
Interesting Engineering

How to Make Your Own Wooden BMW 328 Hommage

If the video player is not working, you can click on this alternative video link. If you are a petrol-head who also likes a bit of woodworking on the side, then this might be the perfect DIY project for you? Follow this fairly in-depth guide to make your own wooden hommage to the BMW 328 Hommage.
CarsThe Auto Chanel

6 Reasons your Steering Wheel is Making a Noise and How to Fix it?

Your driver's ability to react to any road issues depends majorly on the car's steering wheel. It has a huge role in your steering as well as a suspension system. If while making a turn, your steering wheel makes noise, it needs to be fixed. Any extra or unnecessary noise from your car is a call for help.
Beauty & Fashionmywalworthcounty.com

Model A brings fashion, vehicles from yesterday

Model A Day, presented by Historic Downtown Sharon, brought people young and old together for the annual event last week. “Model A Day is Historic Downtown Sharon’s premiere event, brought to you with the generous assistance of the Rockford A’s club. The event features over one hundred authentic Model A cars, live music, and a variety of food and vendors,” the nonprofit group’s website states.
CarsJalopnik

This Is The 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback And Yes It Comes With A Stick Shift

The 2022 Honda Civic sedan looks like a solid improvement over its predecessor, except there’s one problem: The manual transmission is gone, leaving only a continuously variable transmission. But fear not, 11th-gen Civic shoppers, there is a hatchback, and that one gets the stick. Here’s a first look. A few...
RetailAutoGuide.com

Here’s How to Clean Your Headlights and Make Your Car Shine

Every new vehicle sold today has headlights made of a polycarbonate plastic that resists the impact of small debris, even in extreme conditions. Whether it’s 100 degrees or 20 below, a rock kicked up by the truck in front of you won’t break the bulb behind these plastic shields. The...
Home & Gardenfabulousarizona.com

How to Make Your Garage Look Better: 8 Inspirational Tips

A garage may not be your favorite place in the house but trust us: that’s only because it doesn’t look good. If you fix all the damage and redecorate slightly, you can create a useful room out of nowhere. Whatever you need – a home office, a guest room, a workshop, or a place to store all your garden stuff – it can look well and serve your needs.
CarsPC Perspective

This Poltergeist Can Make Your Autonomous Vehicle Hallucinate

While the aphorism that you are far safer in a mosh pit than you are in most crowded concerts is true, it seems that if your autonomous vehicles starts rocking there is a good change it will no longer recognize objects in it’s path. Researchers, armed with a Galaxy S20, were able to use audio to trigger the image stabilization functions of some car sensors to overreact enough to make objects in view unrecognizable and therefore to be ignored. They tried three different types of attacks to varying success, using audio to create objects that weren’t there worked 43.7% of the time while using audio to alter the object which was detected to something else worked 43.1% of the time.
Traffic AccidentsThe Verge

How to build a driverless vehicle that doesn’t make you barf

Zoox released the second version of its safety report today, containing new details about the vehicle that the Amazon-owned company is building from the ground up to be completely autonomous. The vehicle, which looks like an oversized toaster on wheels, lacks typical controls like a steering wheel and pedals and is designed to be bidirectional, meaning it can travel in either direction. And while that could in theory increase the chances of passengers getting sick, Zoox says its specialized design will make it one of the smoothest rides around.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Thieves Gut Subaru WRX STI On Dealer Lot

Car thieves have become incredibly brazen, but even we were shocked to see video of a brand new Subaru WRX STI stripped on a dealer’s lot. There isn’t a whole lot of information included in the video and a search turned up zero local news stories, so we don’t even know where or exactly when this happened. However, this is perhaps the most aggressive strip job we’ve seen outside of public streets in Detroit.
Buying Carsconceptcarz.com

All-new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Shipping to Dealers

The 2021 Jeep® Grand Cherokee L is heading to dealers across the country today. The all-new version of the legendary full-size SUV, now equipped with three rows of seats, is built at Stellantis' Detroit Assembly Complex - Mack plant on three shifts by more than 4,900 UAW-represented employees. The state-of-the-art...
CarsThe Car Connection

2022 Kia Stinger earns Top Safety Pick+

The safety spotlight shines brightly on the 2022 Kia Stinger hatchback. The refreshed 2022 Stinger sedan earned a Top Safety Pick+, the IIHS announced Tuesday. The non-profit safety agency funded by the insurance industry bestowed the industry's toughest safety award for standard LED reflector headlights that earned "Good" ratings in testing over the 2021 Stinger's standard halogen lights that rated "Poor."
Carscarzrus.net

Why Do My Brakes Squeak?

What is the most annoying sound you can think of? Is it nails on a chalkboard? Maybe it is when your Cars Brakes Squeak. This can be annoying but can also be a safety issue. So Why Do My Brakes Squeak?. There are several reasons your Cars Brakes May Squeak:
Carsconceptcarz.com

1960 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight

Corporate literature of the era described the new cars were radiantly styled for the rocketing sixties, and highly regarded as being balanced and fresh with lean contours, a shapely grille, and elegant overall proportions. While most American vehicles wore flamboyant tailfins, the Oldsmobile rear fender deck area protruded outward instead of upward.
Carsfastcar.co.uk

BAGGED VW BEETLE: A BUG’S LIFE

Midge is so deep inside the modding life, he builds feature cars by accident. See this bagged VW Beetle? This was only ever meant to be a daily runabout…. From Fast Car magazine. Words: Dan Bevis. Photos: Daniel Pullen. The new-wave Volkswagen Beetle has always been a bit of an...
California StatePosted by
thedrive

Manual Porsche 911 GT3 Will Be Sold in California After All

Porsche reports the relevant authorities have found a way around the noise regulation that put its Golden State debut in jeopardy. Earlier this month, we reported on a curious case surrounding Porsche's new 911 GT3. The new car would be available only with the PDK gearbox in the state of California, with the manual model unable to pass the required noise test to go on sale. Now, we have word straight from Porsche that the issue has been solved, and residents of the sunny state will be able to purchase whichever GT3 takes their fancy.
CarsAutoGuide.com

2021 Polestar 2 Review: Stuck in the Middle With 2

CAN fuel economy (L/100KM): 2.5/2.7/2.6. Starting Price (USD): $61,200 (inc. dest.) As-Tested Price (USD): $67,400 (inc. dest.) Starting Price (CAD): $71,800 (inc. dest.) As-Tested Price (CAD): $79,000 (inc. dest.) The brand previously known as the in-house go-faster outfit for Volvos has ventured out on its own. As an electrified brand,...
CarsThe Day

2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport improves on-road comport, handling

Toyota will add a sporty version of its 4Runner midsize SUV for this fall, with adaptive shock absorbers to improve on-road comfort and handling. The 2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport also gets body-color accents on the grille, rocker panels and body moldings. The automaker’s TRD, or Toyota Racing Development, group...
Carscarbibles.com

Removing My Subaru Outback’s Flat-Six Engine Was Actually Easy and Fun

I can now count myself among the many victims of Subaru head gasket failure. A bubbling overflow tank and aggressive temperature spikes are pretty much dead-to-rights head gasket symptoms. Since this is a boxer engine laid out with horizontal pistons, the heads are pretty hard to get to in the car. I was not about to waste my time and fingers trying to change the head gasket in my Outback’s crowded engine bay, so we’re pulling this flat-six out wholesale.