2023 Mercedes-AMG C 63 Wagon Looks Lighter than it Really Is

The Mercedes-AMG E63 S is the German brand’s mid-size, ultra-performance flagship sedan. Equipped with a 603-hp twin-turbocharged V-8 engine, this all-wheel-drive supersedan is mind-blowingly quick. More astonishing, however, are its handling capabilities, which are as impressive as its straight-line speed. An available Drift mode disengages drive to the front wheels and turns the E63 S into a rear-drive monster that’s eager to engage in tail-out antics. In all-wheel drive, it proved to be the fastest sedan we’ve ever tested in our annual Lightning Lap competition. Add in the model’s communicative chassis, taut steering, and luxurious trimmings, and the result is an exceptional vehicle even in this class of extraordinary machines.