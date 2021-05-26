2023 Mercedes-AMG C 63 Wagon Looks Lighter than it Really Is

Mercedes-AMG has been quite busy enhancing its portfolio recently while also working on its first electrified models. As the brand tests new models like the GT 73e at the Nurburgring, it is also working on replacing the AMG GT Roadster with an all-new SL model. Fortunately, the coupe seems to still be alive and well, and in some parts of the world, the Mercedes-AMG GT is being resurrected. We're talking here about Australia, which hasn't sold the sports coupe since 2019. But instead of just reintroducing the car to the Aussie market, Mercedes has decided to give buyers down under a special edition all their own. Meet the AMG GT Coupe Night Edition.