Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

2023 Mercedes-AMG C 63 Wagon Looks Lighter than it Really Is

By Alex Oagana
Auto Evolution
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleV8 aficionados are about to receive a blow later this year, when the new C-Class W206 in AMG spec will say goodbye to half of the cylinders that were crammed under the hood of its predecessor. During its lifecycle, the C 63 W205 has been the first and will also...

www.autoevolution.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercedes Amg#Amg#Electric Motor#Plug In Hybrid#Sedan#Hp#Transmission#Mercedes Amg C 63 Wagon#Ps#Awd#Cla 45#Gla#Amg Hammer#Amg Spec#Engine#Torque#V8 Aficionados#Rear Wheel Drive#Regular Driving Modes#Latest Iteration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsCarscoops

Lexus RC F Shows Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe That Power Isn’t Everything

On paper, the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Coupe is undeniably quicker than the Lexus RC F, but how do the two stack against each other in cold, damp conditions?. In this video from Motor over in Australia, the Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe was rolling on a set of performance-focused Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires while the Lexus RC F had Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires which aren’t as good for lapping a dry circuit but are better in the wet.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Brabus Turns Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 Into A Devilish Flagship

Brabus is one of those tuners that have been making strides in creating aftermarket revisions of Mercedes-Benz vehicles. While just a few days ago we've seen a Brabus 800 version of the Mercedes-AMG E63 S, it looks like the German tuner has also applied its sinister upgrades to the flagship Mercedes SUV, the AMG GLS 63. A three-row SUV, yes, but we all know that isn't an issue for Brabus.
CarsAutoweek.com

2022 Mercedes-AMG SL-Class Body Shell Revealed

The body shell of the upcoming 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL-Class will feature significant gains in rigidity and torsional stiffness. The new SL-Class replaces a model that debuted in 2011; it is expected on sale by the end of the year as a 2022 model. The SL-Class is now in the Mercedes-AMG...
CarsTop Speed

Check Out The New Mercedes AMG SL Testing At Nurburgring

We already know that this generation of the SL is the first one developed by AMG. The car’s development is being done alongside the sportier AMG GT. As mentioned before, both cars will feature the Modular Sports Architecture (MSA). With this in mind, we can expect the 2022 Mercedes AMG SL to be sportier than previous generations.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Mercedes-AMG EQS Spied Showing Off High-Performance EV Look

Our eagled-eyes spy photographers snapped pictures of the Mercedes-AMG EQS as it was leaving AMG’s headquarters near the Nürburgring. This isn’t our first look at the high-performance electric sedan, though it does wear less camouflage than the previous prototype we had spotted. However, the AMG EQS doesn’t look radically different from the regular EQS the company revealed earlier this year.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Brabus Transforms Mercedes-AMG GLE And GLS Into 800-HP Super SUVs

It's been a very busy year for Brabus. In the last few months, the German tuner has extracted 800 hp from the new 2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S and transformed the new S-Class into a 500-hp super sedan. Now, Brabus has turned its attention to the new 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 and GLS 63 luxury SUVs with a new tuning package that adds a slew of carbon-fiber performance parts and increases the performance significantly.
Carsbenzinsider.com

Long Live the Mansory Mercedes-AMG G63 Viva Edition!

Over the years, the works of Mansory have garnered polarizing reviews from automotive enthusiasts due to its wild take on tuning. On the other hand, being different is almost certain to attract attention just like what it did with the Mercedes-AMG G63 Viva Edition. The latest build of Mansory for...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

New Mercedes-AMG SL Returns To Its Super Light Origins

Mercedes made it official last year; a new SL sports car is in development. The 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL is unique because it's being developed by the AMG division using the same platform as the next-generation AMG GT. An official debut should take place later this year. But before that, Mercedes wanted to show off the car's all-new composite architecture that employs an aluminum space frame with a self-supporting structure. Like the original filigree space frame 1952 SL, this platform is a clean-sheet design; Mercedes took no components from the outgoing SL or AMG GT.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Say Hello To The Mercedes-AMG GT Night Edition

Mercedes-AMG has been quite busy enhancing its portfolio recently while also working on its first electrified models. As the brand tests new models like the GT 73e at the Nurburgring, it is also working on replacing the AMG GT Roadster with an all-new SL model. Fortunately, the coupe seems to still be alive and well, and in some parts of the world, the Mercedes-AMG GT is being resurrected. We're talking here about Australia, which hasn't sold the sports coupe since 2019. But instead of just reintroducing the car to the Aussie market, Mercedes has decided to give buyers down under a special edition all their own. Meet the AMG GT Coupe Night Edition.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Best Look Yet At Mercedes-AMG EQS

It's been just over a month since the Mercedes EQS debuted, but we already know that AMG is working on a high-performance version of the ultra-luxury electric sedan. We got our first look at the Mercedes-AMG EQS in the form of a camouflaged prototype last month, and now it's started strip teasing.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

2022 Mercedes-AMG SL Reveals All-New Lightweight Bodyshell

With a few exceptions such as the Mazda MX-5 Miata and the oddball Volkswagen T-Roc Convertible, the mainstream convertible is pretty much dead. Even luxury marques are cutting down on the number of cabriolets as the popularity of the segment has significantly gone down in the last 10-15 years. Take for example Mercedes and its decision to retire the SLC due to dwindling sales.
Carshypebeast.com

Brabus Equips Mercedes-AMG's GLE 63 S and GLS 63 S With 800 HP V8s

There’s no slowing down Brabus (pun intended), as the German tuning arm has just launched not one, but two reworked SUVs from Mercedes-AMG: the GLS 63 S 4MATIC+ and the smaller yet still mighty GLE 63 S 4MATIC+. Kicking things off with the big brother of the two, Brabus equips...
Carsamlu.com

2022 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S Offering 503-HP V8 in Coupe and Non-Coupe Versions

If you’ve been waiting to buy a performance crossover or SUV, you may want to wait until Mercedes begins delivering the 2022 model year AMG 63 S variants. At some point in the fourth quarter of 2021, the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S will find its way to a dealership near you, and it packs the best performance of the GLC line into an SUV shape.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

New Mercedes-AMG SL Caught Cruising In Beverly Hills

It was just a few days ago when our spy photographers caught a prototype of the new Mercedes-AMG SL lapping the Nurburgring. Now, the new Mercedes-AMG SL has been spotted cruising the sunny streets of Beverly Hills, and while it isn't getting pushed as hard, we get to see it on the move in new video footage.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

2018 Mercedes-AMG GLE43 / GLE43 Coupe

Based on the mid-size Mercedes-Benz GLE-class, the GLE43 and GLE63 SUVs and coupes have been tweaked by the company's AMG division for zestier performance. The GLE43 models are powered by a healthy twin-turbo V-6, and the GLE63 has an outrageous twin-turbo V-8. All models have unique suspension tuning and other sporty enhancements designed to appeal to enthusiast drivers who also need some space for people and cargo. That said, these vehicles share an outdated platform and aging interior that distance them from most of the newer products from Mercedes.
CarsTop Speed

Watch Audi, BMW, and Mercedes Wagons Take On Each Other In A Drag Race

Automakers may have pulled the plug on wagons in America – well, to some extent – but that doesn’t mean they’re boring vehicles by any means. In fact, if you’re ready to splurge a sizeable amount, you can get some fantastic offerings like the Audi RS6 Avant. To prove to...
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S

The Mercedes-AMG E63 S is the German brand’s mid-size, ultra-performance flagship sedan. Equipped with a 603-hp twin-turbocharged V-8 engine, this all-wheel-drive supersedan is mind-blowingly quick. More astonishing, however, are its handling capabilities, which are as impressive as its straight-line speed. An available Drift mode disengages drive to the front wheels and turns the E63 S into a rear-drive monster that’s eager to engage in tail-out antics. In all-wheel drive, it proved to be the fastest sedan we’ve ever tested in our annual Lightning Lap competition. Add in the model’s communicative chassis, taut steering, and luxurious trimmings, and the result is an exceptional vehicle even in this class of extraordinary machines.