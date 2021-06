A 6-month-old baby, whose left eye had turned inward due to a rare genetic disease, has finally got back his vision, following treatment in Abu Dhabi. The child was identified as Mohamed Al Shehi, Khaleej Times reported. “When Mohamed was five months, my wife noticed that his left eye was not in its normal place. She tried covering the right eye to see if he would respond to moving objects in front of him, but he wouldn’t. We were very scared that he had lost his sight,” Abdulla Al Shehi, Mohamed’s father said.