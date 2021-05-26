Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Winchester, Frederick, Shenandoah, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Page; Rockingham; Shenandoah The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Page County in northwestern Virginia South Central Shenandoah County in northwestern Virginia East Central Rockingham County in western Virginia * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 400 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Luray... Broadway Timberville... Mount Jackson New Market... Leaksville Hamburg... Quicksburg Fairview... Kimball Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Minor flooding was recently reported in Shenandoah County and will likely worsen as rain continues to fall. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE