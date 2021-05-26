Americans Say Their Family's Biggest Backseat Drivers Are Teenagers

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My mother-in-law retired several years ago and is quite well-off. She’s spent her retirement (pre-pandemic) traveling around the world and getting to focus on her passion for art and fashion. I am so happy she’s finally getting the retirement she deserves after working for years in a competitive industry, but I really wish she would stop coming back from these trips with artsy, incredibly expensive clothes for my kids! My stepdaughter is 15, and my daughters are 10 and 5. For their birthdays, MIL always gives them clothes she brings back from her vacations, or more recently, has ordered online, but they are all very expensive, and not exactly practical for any kid.