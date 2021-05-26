Americans Say Their Family's Biggest Backseat Drivers Are Teenagers

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My husband and I have been married for four years and have been together almost six in a very loving and fulfilling relationship. He has two children, tweens, from a previous marriage, and we have a toddler together. He is a wonderful, attentive, fun, caring, involved father who loves being a dad—it’s his favorite thing in life. And it seems to come so naturally and easily to him! It’s not as easy for me. I’ve always loved children and worked with them my entire adult life; I always thought (and have been told) I was good with children. But now that I have three of them, I feel like I am drowning.