newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Americans Say Their Family's Biggest Backseat Drivers Are Teenagers

By People Staff
Posted by 
People
People
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs summer heats up and Americans hit the roads for vacations and family time, you may want to set some ground rules while driving — otherwise, your kid is likely to grow up to be a backseat driver. The poll of 2,000 American parents of teenagers found three in 10...

people.com
People

People

99K+
Followers
25K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#Americans#Teenagers#Dangerous Driving#Family Time#Smith Micro Software#Onepoll#Covid#Backseat Driver#American Parents#Kids#Friends#Vacations#Smartphones#Stress#Drive#Seventy Three Percent#Thirteen Percent#Advice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Society
News Break
Travel
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
Family RelationshipsConnersville News-Examiner

The unintended consequences of the American Families Plan

Between our two families, we are raising 11 children. Under the American Families Plan, we could start collecting up to $33,600 per year in child payments. Had this plan been in place when we became mothers, we could have pocketed up to $630,000 in total child payments, cashed in on 60 years of subsidized child care and universal pre-K, and would have enjoyed at least five years of paid family and medical leave. And we’d be eyeing up to 22 years of “free” community college for our kids.
Kidsmenifee247.com

CHP 'Start Smart' class educates teenage drivers

The CHP Temecula Area office will host a Start Smart class Thursday in Menifee to educate teenage drivers on safe driving techniques. The program will focus on providing comprehensive traffic safety education for teens and their parents. The curriculum includes information on collision statistics, teen driver and passenger behaviors, graduate driver license laws, cultural changes in today’s society, and the need for stronger parental involvement in a teenager’s driving experience.
Family RelationshipsSlate

My MIL Wastes Her Money on the Most Ridiculous Gifts

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My mother-in-law retired several years ago and is quite well-off. She’s spent her retirement (pre-pandemic) traveling around the world and getting to focus on her passion for art and fashion. I am so happy she’s finally getting the retirement she deserves after working for years in a competitive industry, but I really wish she would stop coming back from these trips with artsy, incredibly expensive clothes for my kids! My stepdaughter is 15, and my daughters are 10 and 5. For their birthdays, MIL always gives them clothes she brings back from her vacations, or more recently, has ordered online, but they are all very expensive, and not exactly practical for any kid.
Portland, ORKGO

Teenager severely burned imitating TikTok video, family says

A 13-year-old girl has been in the hospital for over two weeks after suffering third-degree burns while apparently attempting to imitate a video she saw on social media, said her family, who are speaking out in case they can help prevent it from happening to someone else. Destini Crane, of...
Family RelationshipsBoston Globe

Advice: When her husband moved out of state, his family forgot about him

My husband is the only one of his large family who left the nest for college out of state. He’s always the one calling or driving for visits. They don’t remember his birthday or reach out to him, and are always too “busy” to visit us. We were invited to his great-nephew’s wedding in September but couldn’t attend (I’m an immunocompromised cancer survivor). We sent a large check with regrets and watched the live feed (90 maskless people not distancing). We recently received a postcard from the couple with their picture on one side and an address label on the other. My question is, what happened to handwritten thank-you notes?
Family Relationships850wftl.com

Toddler’s heart ‘ripped in half’ by mom’s boyfriend

Police in Indiana are reporting that they have arrested a woman’s boyfriend after one of her children died while in his custody. According to court records 27- year-old Shaquille Rowe was charged with battery of a minor causing death and neglect of a dependent resulting in death. Rowe told police...
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

The “Trapped” Spouse

Some unhappy couples have tried everything from therapy to couples’ retreats to staring into each other’s eyes and concluded that improvement is unlikely. Yet they choose to stay together because of the kids, financial dependency, emotional connection, fear of the divorce process or of being single, or to avoid friends' and family’s disappointment.
KidsPosted by
Fatherly

Thread of What Kids Thought Was Wealthy Before They Grew Up Goes Viral

There are a lot of things that kids don’t fully grasp. And the reality is that they don’t know what they don’t know yet. The reality of their world isn’t nearly as stressful as real life tends to be. And money doesn’t work the same way they thought in their imagination. And a Reddit thread is bringing these hilarious truths to light.
Relationship AdviceYakima Herald Republic

Dear Penny: How Do I Deal With a Mooching Family Member?

Sometimes you have to help your family get through tough times. But for some family members, every day is the worst day of their lives. You and you alone are the single force who can stave off disaster — or at least that’s how they’ll make you feel. Mooching family...
KidsPosted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Ways To Stay Connected With Your Child When You Can’t Be There

Parenting, it seems, has become more difficult with all of the additional demands on our time. Most of the companies we work for pride themselves are taking up as much of our time as they can. They say they don't want to, but they do. This means that more working parents are trying to find new and creative ways to spend time with their kids, and even grandkids than they ever have before.
Family RelationshipsSlate

I Feel Like I’m Drowning

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My husband and I have been married for four years and have been together almost six in a very loving and fulfilling relationship. He has two children, tweens, from a previous marriage, and we have a toddler together. He is a wonderful, attentive, fun, caring, involved father who loves being a dad—it’s his favorite thing in life. And it seems to come so naturally and easily to him! It’s not as easy for me. I’ve always loved children and worked with them my entire adult life; I always thought (and have been told) I was good with children. But now that I have three of them, I feel like I am drowning.
Relationship AdviceRegister-Guard

Want to know if your family or friends got the COVID-19 vaccine? It's not rude to ask, etiquette experts say.

If you want to know whether someone you're planning on spending time with has gotten the COVID-19 vaccine, you shouldn't feel bad about asking, according to etiquette experts. Unlike many other pieces of health-related information, which are typically kept private in polite company, there's no shame in wanting to know whether people you're close with have gotten the vaccine, according to etiquette expert Elaine Swann.
Posted by
Luke Fitzpatrick

The US States With The Riskiest Teenage Drivers

Manhattan, New YorkPhoto by Florian Wehde on Unsplash. Nearly every teenager in American cannot wait until the day that they are allowed to start driving, but that enthusiasm doesn’t always translate to safety. Teenage drivers are often assumed to be bad drivers, and sometimes, that’s true.
Family Relationshipspurewow.com

The One Phrase We Should Stop Saying to Our Aging Parents

Only a few years ago your parents were independent people enjoying retirement, grandkids and even running by Costco to pick you up some much-needed toilet paper. Now, they’re so much more reliant on you, their child—albeit grown-up child—and no one seems too happy about it. This transition in life phases...
TrafficWTOP

Summer brings danger on the roads for teenage drivers

The summer months are the deadliest ones for young drivers, so one D.C.-area group is sharing tips to keep teen drivers safe on the road. In June of 2019, 282 drivers aged 15 to 20 died in a traffic crash, more than any other month, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.