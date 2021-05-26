Severe Weather Statement issued for Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the cold. Potted plants should be brought inside. Target Area: Bedford; Blair; Cambria; Clearfield; Columbia; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; Mifflin; Montour; Northern Centre; Northumberland; Perry; Schuylkill; Snyder; Somerset; Southern Centre; Southern Clinton; Southern Lycoming; Union; Warren FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in areas of frost. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.