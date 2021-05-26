newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alpena County, MI

Frost Advisory issued for Alpena, Cheboygan, Emmet, Presque Isle by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-27 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Alpena; Cheboygan; Emmet; Presque Isle FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Low temperatures in the lower to middle 30s will result in frost formation late tonight. * WHERE...Emmet, Cheboygan, Presque Isle and Alpena Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Emmet County, MI
City
Alpena, MI
County
Presque Isle County, MI
City
Presque Isle, MI
County
Alpena County, MI
County
Cheboygan County, MI
City
Cheboygan, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frost Advisory#Alpena Counties#Edt Thursday#Frost Formation#Target Area#Middle 30s#Severity#Tender Plants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Childress County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Childress by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 20:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Childress FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR CHILDRESS COUNTY At 357 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Childress, Kirkland and Tell. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Childress County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Childress by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 20:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Childress FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR CHILDRESS COUNTY At 357 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Childress, Kirkland and Tell. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Baraga County, MIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baraga, Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 12:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-31 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN HOUGHTON AND WEST CENTRAL BARAGA COUNTIES At 1257 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sidnaw, or 19 miles southwest of Baraga, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sidnaw. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Baraga County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Baraga, Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 12:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-31 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN HOUGHTON AND WEST CENTRAL BARAGA COUNTIES At 1257 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sidnaw, or 19 miles southwest of Baraga, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sidnaw. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Callahan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 10:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Callahan FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of west central Texas, including the following areas, Callahan, Coke, Fisher, Haskell, Jones, Nolan, Shackelford, Sterling, Taylor and Throckmorton. * Through Tuesday morning. * Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to produce heavy rainfall today. Rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2 inches, with locally higher amounts, will be possible. * Low-lying areas will be impacted by flowing or standing water. Areas near streams or creeks will need to be monitored for flooding concerns.
Environmentweather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 10:04:00 SST Expires: 2021-05-31 22:45:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks during high surf conditions. Unwary beach walkers can be caught off guard as waves suddenly race farther up the beach than normal. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu A High Surf Advisory remains in effect * SURF...Surfs of 10 to 12 feet will impact south and east facing shores through Tuesday. Surfs will subside to 8 to 10 feet on Wednesday. * TIMING...through Wednesday * IMPACTS...Large surfs and strong rip currents. Fautuaga mo galu maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 1000 TAEAO ASO GAFUA ME 31 2021 ...O loo faaauau le Fautuaga mo Galu maualuluga * GALU...O galu e 10 i le 12 futu o le a a`afia ai talafatai i saute ma sasa`e i le Aso Lua. Ona amata fa`aitiitia lea o galu ile 8 ile 10 futu i le Aso Lulu. * TAIMI...seia oo i le Aso Lulu. * NOFOAGA AAFIA...E maualuluga galu ma malosi le aave o le sami. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O fautuaga mo galu maualuluga e faailoa mai ai le malolosi ma le tetele o galu o le a aafia ai gataifale ma matafaga, ma o le a malolosi aave o le sami e ono solo ai nisi o vaega o le matafaga. Ona o le siisii o peau o le sami, e fautuaina ai le mamalu lautele ma le au fai faiva ina ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga ona o le maualuluga o galu ua iai nei.
Hudspeth County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hudspeth by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 04:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Hudspeth A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HUDSPETH COUNTY At 303 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of Allamoore, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Allamoore and Frenchman Canyon. This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 111 and 134. However the main core of the storm has moved north of the interstate. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...70MPH
Otero County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 17:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-31 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Otero A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL OTERO COUNTY At 520 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Timberon, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Timberon. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Allegany County, NYweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 04:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-31 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus; Chautauqua FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...The western Southern Tier. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.