Frost Advisory issued for Alpena, Cheboygan, Emmet, Presque Isle by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-27 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Alpena; Cheboygan; Emmet; Presque Isle FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Low temperatures in the lower to middle 30s will result in frost formation late tonight. * WHERE...Emmet, Cheboygan, Presque Isle and Alpena Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.alerts.weather.gov