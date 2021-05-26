Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 14:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Columbia A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM EDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL COLUMBIA COUNTY At 255 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fairmount Spgs, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees, roofs, and siding. Locations impacted include Jamison City and Central. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov