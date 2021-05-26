Cancel
Dunstable, MA

Dunstable COVID-19 Case Count 5/26/21

As of 5/26/21 the number of active COVID-19 cases in Dunstable has gone down to 1 case. While we are doing very well, this virus is not yet gone. We have vaccines and many are now vaccinated (Middlesex County, per the Commonwealth, is at 50 percent fully vaccinated as of 5/18/21), but many still are not. They are good vaccines, but not 100%. Warm weather is here, which allows more outdoor activities which are safer. But indoor activities still have a high risk of transmission. The new variants continue to spread to Massachusetts. They are more transmissible. The virus has no feet. It cannot travel without people to carry it. If we each keep ourselves safe we create road blocks for the virus and help keep others safe.

