Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Pitt's inhalable 'nanobody' fights off COVID-19 in hamsters at ultralow doses

By Angus Liu
FierceBiotech
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExisting monoclonal antibodies such as Regeneron’s REGEN-COV cocktail offer potent treatment options for COVID-19. But they require high doses to be effective against the disease, and the high costs and manufacturing challenges also limit their potential for broad clinical application. Now, scientists at the University of Pittsburgh showed that very...

www.fiercebiotech.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Drugs#Inhalation#Inflammation#Respiratory Infection#Patient Infections#Drug Treatment#Potential Treatments#Regeneron#Science Advances#Fierce Biotech Research#Regen Cov#Twist Bioscience#The University Of Bonn#Karolinska Institutet#Ultralow Doses#Mild Covid 19 Patients#Syrian Hamsters#Covid 19 Therapies#Sars Cov 2 Infection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Philadelphia, PAEurekAlert

Low on antibodies, blood cancer patients can fight off COVID-19 with T cells

PHILADELPHIA--Antibodies aren't the only immune cells needed to fight off COVID-19 -- T cells are equally important and can step up to do the job when antibodies are depleted, suggests a new Penn Medicine study of blood cancer patients with COVID-19 published in Nature Medicine. The researchers found that blood cancer patients with COVID-19 who had higher CD8 T cells, many of whom had depleted antibodies from cancer treatments, were more than three times likelier to survive than patients with lower levels of CD8 T cells.
ScienceEurekAlert

DNA vaccines for COVID-19 effective in mice, hamsters

Currently available COVID-19 vaccines rely on mRNA strands to teach the human immune system to recognize the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Now, researchers reporting in PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases have reported the successful development of a vaccine that instead uses DNA encoding the virus' spike protein. While both DNA and mRNA vaccines...
Public HealthFrankfort Times

Pink has both doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Pink has had both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The 41-year-old singer has urged her fans to get their jabs to help the world get back to normal, and she joked she hasn't suffered any dramatic side effects as a result of having the injections.
HealthPosted by
Benzinga

Taiwan Liposome's Inhalable Liposome Formulations of Antiviral Drugs Show Promise In COVID-19

InspirMed Inc presented data on the potential advantages of inhalable liposome formulations of antiviral drugs at the International Society for Aerosols in Medicine Congress. InspirMed is a subsidiary of Taiwan Liposome Company (NASDAQ: TLC), specializing in developing inhalable liposome formulation programs for severe acute and chronic pulmonary diseases. Pharmacokinetic studies...
ScienceEurekAlert

An inhalable nanobody-based treatment prevented and treated SARS-CoV-2 infections in hamsters

An inhalable nanobody-based treatment may effectively prevent and treat SARS-CoV-2 infections when administered at ultra-low doses, according to a new study in Syrian hamsters. This novel therapy, Pittsburgh inhalable Nanobody 21 (PiN-21), could provide an affordable, needle-free alternative to monoclonal antibodies for treating early infections. Sham Nambulli and colleagues recently developed PiN-21, which uses single-domain antibody fragments that are cheaper to produce than monoclonal antibodies. However, until this study, the efficacy of PiN-21 had not been reported in living organisms. To advance the development of this treatment, Nambulli et al. administered a 0.6 milligram per kilogram dose of PiN-21 into the nasal cavities of hamsters immediately after they were infected with SARS-CoV-2 via the trachea. The treatment prevented significant weight loss in the infected hamsters and essentially eliminated the virus after 10 days. The authors also found that PiN-21 remained effective at clearing the virus from the lungs when the virus was administered through the nasal cavities, suggesting the treatment works regardless of the original route of viral entry. In another experiment, the researchers placed infected hamsters in a whole-body exposure chamber where a single 0.2 milligram per kilogram dose of PiN-21 nanobodies was aerosolized with a nebulizer, finding that the viral load in the hamsters' lung tissue diminished by six orders of magnitude. "We envision that PiN-21 aerosolization treatment could provide both a convenient and cost-effective solution to alleviate disease onset and reduce virus transmission, especially for mild COVID-19 patients who constitute major populations of infections," the authors write. They add that further preclinical trials, including safety tests in non-human primates, will be needed before PiN-21 moves to human trials.
Public HealthPosted by
TheStreet

InspirMed Highlights Encouraging Data On ISPM21 And ISPM19 - Inhalable Liposome Formulations Of Antiviral Drugs For COVID-19

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspirMed Inc., a subsidiary of TLC (Nasdaq: TLC, TWO: 4152) that specializes in the development of proprietary inhalable liposome formulation programs, recently presented data on the potential advantages of inhalable liposome formulations of antiviral drugs at the 23 rd International Society for Aerosols in Medicine (ISAM) Congress. Pharmacokinetic studies on inhalable liposomal GS-441524 (named ISPM21) and inhalable liposomal hydroxychloroquine (named ISPM19) showed significantly higher concentrations in the lungs than their conventional counterparts, giving ISPM21 and ISPM19 potential as prophylaxis and/or treatment for COVID-19.
Wildlifenewsverses.com

Inhaled nanobodies efficient towards coronavirus in hamsters, researchers say

Researchers from the College of Pittsburgh Faculty of Drugs stated they accomplished a first-of-its-kind examine involving inhaled nanobodies that successfully prevented and handled extreme COVID-19 in hamsters. Nanobodies are just like monoclonal antibodies however are smaller in measurement, extra steady and cheaper to provide, a information launch defined. For the...
Public HealthMedscape News

Cognitive Impairment and Altered Cerebral Glucose Metabolism in the Subacute Stage of COVID-19

Jonas A. Hosp; Andrea Dressing; Ganna Blazhenets; Tobias Bormann; Alexander Rau; Marius Schwabenland; Johannes Thurow; Dirk Wagner; Cornelius Waller; Wolf D. Niesen; Lars Frings; Horst Urbach; Marco Prinz; Cornelius Weiller; Nils Schroeter; Philipp T. Meyer. Abstract and Introduction. During the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) pandemic, neurological symptoms...
Pittsburgh, PAnextpittsburgh.com

Nasal spray gives Pitt researchers a promising new weapon to fight Covid

When you think of what it takes to finally stop the coronavirus pandemic, maybe a little credit to hamsters is in order. Yeah, the furry little critters. Seriously. The next big weapon to fight Covid may actually be very, very tiny. It’s an aerosolized nanobody named the Pittsburgh inhalable Nanobody-21 (PiN-21), and it has proved to be extremely effective when inhaled in low doses … by hamsters.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Delayed Surgery Tied to Worse Outcome in Lung Cancer Patients

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - A new study confirms that delayed surgical treatment is associated with poor oncologic outcomes in patients with non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC). "Previously, we had a poor understanding of how delaying lung-cancer surgery may impact long-term outcomes. This became particularly relevant during the early phases of...
Pittsburgh, PAcontagionlive.com

Inhalable Nanobodies May Prevent, Treat Severe COVID-19

Hamsters treated with the therapy did not lose any bodyweight and had reduced virus particles in their lungs. A recent study conducted by investigators from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine has discovered that inhalable nanobodies which target the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein can prevent and treat severe COVID-19in hamsters.
Public Healthaappublications.org

COVID-19–Associated Pulmonary Embolism in Pediatric Patients

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is associated with pulmonary embolism in adults, but the clinical circumstances surrounding its presence are unknown in children. The objectives of this study are to determine the prevalence of pulmonary embolism in pediatric subjects with COVID-19, evaluate patient characteristics, and describe treatments applied.
Medical ScienceFreethink

Inhaled CRISPR Treatment Tackles COVID-19, Flu

In the early months of the pandemic, doctors didn't know what might help COVID-19 patients — so they tried everything. After testing different drugs in different combinations on patients with different disease severities, they were able to home in on treatments that helped — but not before hundreds of thousands of people had already died.
CancerNewsTimes

IPN researchers discover an anticancer bacteria in pulque

Researchers from the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) in association with the Institut National de Recherche pour l'agriculture, l'alimentation et l'environnement (INRAE) of France obtained the patent for discovering a lactic acid bacteria anticancer properties that comes from pulque . According to a statement from the IPN , scientists María Elena...