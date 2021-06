(May 13, 2021) Were we not still obliged to be practicing an abundance of pandemic precaution, this week would have been aglow with festivities marking the 24th Nantucket Wine Festival, unfortunately canceled for the second year in a row. Nonetheless, I have always associated the timing of the vibrant pink blossoming of our island’s many splendid Japanese cherry trees with the wine festival and, event or not, the pervasive rosiness just seems to call for sipping and savoring rosé.