Refinitiv boss Craig to leave parent LSEG at end of year

marketscreener.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group said on Wednesday David Craig, chief executive officer of its Refinitiv data and analytics business, would be stepping down from his current role in July and handing over his responsibilities to ex-Bloomberg executive Andrea Remyn Stone. Craig would serve in an advisory capacity...

www.marketscreener.com
Reuters

Capital Calls: LSEG tightens its grip on Refinitiv

Concise insights on global finance. WALKING AWAY. Just four months after completing its $27 billion takeover of Refinitiv, the owner of the London Stock Exchange has tightened its grip on the financial information purveyor. Refinitiv Chief Executive David Craig announced on Wednesday he’ll leave the $60 billion company by the end of the year read more . His replacement is Andrea Remyn Stone, who joined from rival data group Dealogic last year.
Singapore conditionally clears LSE/Refinitiv

Singapore’s competition authority has conditionally cleared London Stock Exchange Group’s US$27 billion acquisition of Refinitiv nearly four months after the companies closed the tie-up. Subscribe and start reading now. Global Competition Review (GCR) is the complete source of news and analysis for competition practitioners. It keeps you up to speed...
Volkswagen plans to change management structure -Automobilwoche

BERLIN (Reuters) – Volkswagen. The move is aimed at ensuring better cooperation among the brands and at resolving conflicts of interest, the weekly said. Two long-serving managers should take over the new roles. Volkswagen did not immediately reply to a request for comment. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Jason...
Center for Financial Planning Inc. Buys 449 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
pymnts

Credit Suisse Seeks To Mitigate Talent Fallout After Greensill Incident

With a new incoming chair, Credit Suisse is looking at how to prevent top bankers from jumping ship, Bloomberg reported Friday (May 28). Credit Suisse won’t be working with SoftBank Group, which backs Lex Greensill’s collapsed supply chain finance empire. It also won’t be letting clients withdraw all their cash from a fund that invests with Renaissance Technologies, since that strategy didn’t work out and led to losses of investors.
Deutsche Bank, Groupon Alumni’s Startup Valued at $3 Billion

Wefox, an insurance-technology firm founded by former Groupon Inc. and Deutsche Bank AG staff, raised $650 million in a funding round that values the company at $3 billion. Venture capital firm Target Global led the investment in Berlin-based Wefox, which sells property-insurance products in Germany, Poland and Switzerland and also offers related software.
Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.
Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.
Reviewing Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) & HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) and HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability. Valuation and Earnings. This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and HSBC’s revenue, earnings...
Goldman Sachs to double property investments in Japan - source

TOKYO, May 31 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group will double its annual property investments in Japan to about 250 billion yen ($2.3 billion) as the U.S. investment bank aims to tap solid demand for logistics hubs and data centres, a person familiar with the matter said. Goldman Sachs, which currently...
Nelson Capital Management LLC Has $7.35 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,501,714,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566,427 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,076 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.
Bank of Baroda Reports Huge Loss but CLSA Says it Can Gain 60%

Investing.com -- Bank of Baroda Ltd (NS: BOB ) reported a loss of Rs 1,046.5 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 compared to a profit of Rs 506.59 crore in the corresponding quarter in 2020. Tax cost for March 2021 quarter was Rs 3,726.07 crore against a tax writeback of Rs 2,229.85 crore in the March 2020 quarter.
Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $472.00 and last traded at $469.95. Approximately 5,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 8,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $469.00.
Reuters

EQT in 1.8 bln euro bid for Telefonica submarine cables, website reports

The Swedish fund EQT (EQT.N) has offered 1.8 billion euros ($2.2 billion) to buy Telefonica's (TEF.MC) submarine cable business, Spanish website El Confidencial reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified sources close to the operation. The Scandinavian private equity firm made a preliminary offer for the business, which is part of Telxius,...
Rivian Could Seek $70 Billion Valuation In IPO

Rivian may target a $70 billion valuation if it goes public later this year. The electric car manufacturer, which begins deliveries of the R1T pickup in July, has selected underwriters for its possible initial public offering and is working with advisors including Goldman Sachs Group, JPMorgan Chase & Co, and Morgan Stanley. It had previously been reported that Rivian could seek a valuation of $50 billion but Bloomberg reports that target has now been increased to $70 billion.
Reuters

Brazil's Raizen signals IPO filing is imminent

Brazilian energy firm Raizen intends to file for an initial public offering "in the next days," the company said in a Monday night securities filing. In the filing, the company, a joint venture between Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSa.L) and energy group Cosan SA (CSAN3.SA), said it would no longer offer forward-looking guidance in order to align its bookkeeping practices with auditors and advisors "in the context of a potential public offering."