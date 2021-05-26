Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Adding Data Security in the Age of Ransomware Attacks

By Jawwad Memon
cisco.com
 8 days ago

News of ransomware attacks has become all too common in this modern age of cyberattacks. Some say it’s not a question of if you’ll be hit by a ransomware attack, but when. Such was the case with Sky Lakes Medical Center. On October 26, 2020, an employee at the medical center clicked on an innocent-looking link to a Google doc delivered in a disguised phishing email. The employee did not know this link pointed to a malicious site that dropped the Ryuk ransomware payload into the medical center’s network and systems.

blogs.cisco.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Information Security#Data Backup#Personal Data#Infrastructure Security#Online Security#Personal Attacks#Adding Data Security#Cohesity Smartfiles#Cisco Intersight#Information Services#Ransomware Attacks#Data Centers#Data Management Solutions#Cyberattacks#Key Clinical Applications#Multiple Locations#Proactive Modernization#Multiple Hours#Includes Network#Medical
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Technology
News Break
Data Privacy
News Break
Google
Related
SoftwareThe Hacker News

Microsoft Warns of Data Stealing Malware That Pretends to Be Ransomware

Microsoft on Thursday warned of a "massive email campaign" that's pushing a Java-based STRRAT malware to steal confidential data from infected systems while disguising itself as a ransomware infection. "This RAT is infamous for its ransomware-like behavior of appending the file name extension .crimson to files without actually encrypting them,"...
threatpost.com

Bose Admits Ransomware Hit: Employee Data Accessed

The consumer-electronics stalwart was able to recover without paying a ransom, it said. High-end audio-tech specialist Bose has disclosed a ransomware attack, which it said rippled “across Bose’s environment” and resulted in the possible exfiltration of employee data. The incident began on March 7, according to a disclosure letter sent...
Lubbock, TXKCBD

Betenbough working to protect clients after ransomware attack

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Betenbough Companies are trying to protect their clients after Russian hackers leaked personal information. Less than 12 hours after a group of organized Russian cybercriminals hacked Betenbough’s system, staff detected the breach. The company hired a cyber security expert and filed a case with the FBI.
Public Safetysecurityintelligence.com

Your May 2021 Security Intelligence Roundup: The DarkSide Ransomware Attack, Better Zoom Meetings, and How To Secure OpTech

Gas shortages caused panic after the Colonial Pipeline attack two weeks ago. This highlights how digital attacks can break into the real world in a big way. Specifically, the Colonial Pipeline attack blends crypto-locking data with data exfiltration and extortion, as well as other threats to infrastructure. How did the attackers do it, and what makes them different from other ransomware gangs?
Softwaretechxplore.com

Automated detection of security vulnerabilities in cloud applications

Cloud computing is a growing market. But cyberattacks on cloud software systems are on the rise, too, as these applications often contain security vulnerabilities that hackers are able to exploit. CodeShield software—which is produced by the company of the same name—uncovers these vulnerabilities and fixes them using automated methods. CodeShield is a spin-off of the Fraunhofer Institute for Mechatronic Systems Design IEM and the Heinz Nixdorf Institute at Paderborn University.
AgricultureTyler Morning Telegraph

Meat producer ransomware attack disrupts global production

CANBERRA, Australia — A ransomware attack on the world’s largest meat processing company is disrupting production around the world just weeks after a similar incident shut down a U.S. oil pipeline. JBS SA of Brazil notified the U.S. of a ransom demand from a criminal organization likely based in Russia,...
SoftwareLumia UK

Microsoft acquires ReFirm Labs to enhance IoT security

Modern computing devices can be thought of as a collection of discrete microprocessors each with a dedicated function like high-speed networking, graphics, Disk I/O, AI, and everything in between. The emergence of the intelligent edge has accelerated the number of these cloud-connected devices that contain multiple specialized sub-processors each with its own firmware layer and often a custom operating system. Many vulnerability analysis and endpoint detection and response (EDR) tools find it challenging to monitor and protect devices at the firmware level, leading to an attractive security gap for attackers to exploit.
Educationmidwestradio.ie

GMIT lecturer says ransomware attack was insidious and frightening

A GMIT lecturer says the ransomware attack on the HSE and the Department of Health was 'insidious' and 'frightening'. Dr Seamus Dowling, the Programme Chair for Cyber Security at GMIT’s Mayo Campus says the cyber attack was worked on for quite a long time, making the breach all the more concerning.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
AFP

Ransomware attack disrupts ferry service in northeast US

Cybercriminals struck a ferry service in the US state of Massachusetts on Wednesday, disrupting service between several upscale northeastern coastal communities. The Steamship Authority of Massachusetts reported the ransomware attack, which delayed its ferry service between Cape Cod and the islands of Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard. "There is no impact to the safety of vessel operations, as the issue does not affect radar or GPS functionality," the company tweeted as it announced the hack. The cyberattack did partially disrupt the payment system, which moved to cash as the company said its ability to process credit cards was "limited."
Gas PricePosted by
Axios

Massachusetts Steamship Authority hit by ransomware attack

The largest ferry service to the islands of Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket has been targeted by a ransomware attack that is causing travel delays, the Massachusetts Steamship Authority announced Wednesday. Why it matters: Ransomware has recently become a "global pandemic" thanks to the rise of a profitable industry around it,...
Public Safetynationalcybersecuritynews.today

Cyber insurers recoil as ransomware attacks ‘skyrocket’ | #malware | #ransomware

The Great Fire of London helped forge the property insurance market, as residents feared a repeat of the savage destruction of 1666. In the absence of a state-backed fire service, some insurers even employed their own brigades, betting that limiting the damage to a property would be cheaper than rebuilding it — while also helping stricken owners.
CoinDesk

Biden Administration to Probe Crypto Use in Ransomware Attacks

Meat producer JBS confirmed on Sunday it was suffering from a ransomware incident and faced a demand from a “criminal organization,” Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters. In response, the White House wants to better evaluate ransomware attacks and track crypto payments to threat actors. Ransomware attacks occur when...
Technologybloomberglaw.com

What Recent Cyberattacks Mean for Cloud Data Privacy Liability

The security industry is digesting President Joseph Biden’s new executive order designed to protect the nation’s cybersecurity networks, which was prompted by a supply chain attack involving SolarWinds and vulnerabilities in Microsoft Exchange. While the implementation will be key—the contractual requirements need to ensure that companies can calibrate their responsibilities while still operating sustainable businesses—the hope is that it will drive the industry toward greater security overall.
bleepingcomputer.com

FBI: REvil cybergang behind the JBS ransomware attack

The Federal Bureau of Investigations has officially stated that the REvil operation, aka Sodinokibi, is behind the ransomware attack targeting JBS, the world's largest meat producer. "We have attributed the JBS attack to REvil and Sodinokibi and are working diligently to bring the threat actors to justice," says an FBI...
Romeo, MImyrecordnewspaper.com

Computer restoration underway after ransomware attack

BY STACY SOBOTKA The Village of Romeo is still dealing with the fallout from an April 13 ransomware attack on the village’s computers that left them inoperable. Village President Christine Malzahn gave an update on. Thanks for your interest in The Record Newspaper! If you are an existing subscriber, please...
Technologyaithority.com

What is InfoSec: Definition, Trends and Technology

Enterprise security has evolved around two new developments – Information Security and Cybersecurity. We will discuss Information Security and the latest trends in the industry in this article. Information Security typically referred to as InfoSec, could be a set of practices meant to secure information from unauthorized access or alterations,...
Technologymsspalert.com

Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) News: 03 June 2021

Each business day, MSSP Alert broadcasts a quick lineup of news, analysis and chatter from across the managed security services provider ecosystem. The Content: Written for MSSPs, SOC as a Service (SOCaaS), Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Extended Detection and Response (XDR) and MSP security providers — and those who need to partner up with such companies.