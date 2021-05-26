Adding Data Security in the Age of Ransomware Attacks

Cybercriminals struck a ferry service in the US state of Massachusetts on Wednesday, disrupting service between several upscale northeastern coastal communities. The Steamship Authority of Massachusetts reported the ransomware attack, which delayed its ferry service between Cape Cod and the islands of Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard. "There is no impact to the safety of vessel operations, as the issue does not affect radar or GPS functionality," the company tweeted as it announced the hack. The cyberattack did partially disrupt the payment system, which moved to cash as the company said its ability to process credit cards was "limited."