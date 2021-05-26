Adding Data Security in the Age of Ransomware Attacks
News of ransomware attacks has become all too common in this modern age of cyberattacks. Some say it’s not a question of if you’ll be hit by a ransomware attack, but when. Such was the case with Sky Lakes Medical Center. On October 26, 2020, an employee at the medical center clicked on an innocent-looking link to a Google doc delivered in a disguised phishing email. The employee did not know this link pointed to a malicious site that dropped the Ryuk ransomware payload into the medical center’s network and systems.blogs.cisco.com