Education: College then and Nnow

Fall enrollments are open. Time to think about going to college. It’s never been easier for most of us. For centuries college teaching was all face-to-face. At first, professors read out very rare and expensive handwritten books; students scribbled like mad. Then the printing press made textbooks possible; the better professors explained what the students were reading. (The worst professors continued to read out loud; they still do.) Eventually, new methods and new subjects involved seminars, labs, etc.