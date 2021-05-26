Cancel
Economy

China shucks US corn; commodity currencies lower

By Joe Perry
cityindex.co.uk
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina has been cracking down on commodity traders as of late. Last week, China said there would be severe punishment for excessive speculation, hoarding, or spreading of fake news. Today, SFE said they would more closely scrutinize commodity traders. Also, banking regulators asked lenders to stop selling commodity related assets to retail investors.

www.cityindex.co.uk
