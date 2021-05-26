RBNZ hawkish shift boosts the bird and drops the lid on AUDNZD

The BoE met last week and it was this line in the minutes that led to the surge higher in the pound. A line concerning hiking interest rates. Some developments during the intervening period appear to have strengthened that case (for hiking rates), although considerable uncertainties remain. Reading through the minutes it was clear to see that the Bank of England was concerned about inflation. In particular rising natural gas prices was a worry to the BoE. However, it was this line that got my attention, ‘the MPC’s remit is clear that the inflation target applies at all times, reflecting the primacy of price stability in the UK monetary policy framework’. Money markets priced in a 15bps rate hike in March bringing forward from June next year after the release.

7 DAYS AGO