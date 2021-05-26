CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RBNZ hawkish shift boosts the bird and drops the lid on AUDNZD

By Tony Sycamore
cityindex.co.uk
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleAs expected the RBNZ made no changes to policy settings and the forward-looking guidance remained dovish. The RBNZ’s forecasts for GDP, inflation, and employment were again revised higher. The hawkish surprise was that the RBNZ removed the “unconstrained OCR” in its published forecasts and after a 12-month absence, the reintroduced...

FXStreet.com

NZD/USD: RBNZ hike may help the kiwi – ING

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is widely expected to hike rates at its October 6 meeting. Economists at ING believe this outcome would boost the kiwi but NZD is vulnerable to woes on broader sentiment. “Since leaving rates on hold at the August meeting, comments by RBNZ officials...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

RBNZ Ready Reckoner

The Ready Reckoner assesses how recent data will affect the RBNZ’s OCR forecast. The Ready Reckoner quantifies the impact that recent data will have on the Reserve Bank’s Official Cash Rate forecast. The Ready Reckoner is meant to be a pure read on the balance of recent data, and is not a prediction of the RBNZ’s actions.
BUSINESS
cityindex.co.uk

Gold: Does today’s 2% rally change the recent bearish trend?

As we’ve touched on repeatedly, month-end strength in the US dollar has been one of the dominant themes of the month, with big implications for everything from indices to interest rates to commodities. One of the bigger causalities of the greenback’s recent strength has undoubtedly been gold. After testing its...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

RBNZ to Raise Rates, the Sequel

After a surprise lockdown stopped policymakers from raising interest rates back in August, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is widely expected to make that move on Wednesday at 02:00 GMT. However, the risks surrounding the kiwi seem tilted to the downside as markets have almost fully priced in three rate hikes over the next three meetings, leaving scope for disappointment. In the bigger picture, China risks have also entered the equation.
ECONOMY
DailyFx

Central Bank Watch: BOC, RBA, & RBNZ Interest Rate Expectations Update

After the Canadian federal election, and on the heels of a surge in energy prices, rate hike odds have been pulled forward for the BOC. Rate hike odds have eased back for both the RBA and RBNZ ahead of the their October meetings next week. Retail trader positioningsuggests that the...
BUSINESS
ValueWalk

Dovish To Hawkish Fed: Sounds Bearish For Gold

With a more hawkish Fed disposition, non-commercial traders remaining dollar-strong, and the EUR/USD sinking, it doesn’t bode well for the metals. Winning Stocks for the Bull Market Ahead with ValueWorks’ Charles Lemonides. ValueWalk's Raul Panganiban interview with the founder of ValueWorks, Charles Lemonides. In this interview, we discuss the opportunities...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
actionforex.com

USD Gains On Hawkish Comments

The US dollar gained against a number of its counterparts yesterday, as Fed policymakers seem to make their case for a tightneing of the Fed’s monetary policy. It’s characteristic that NY Fed President Williams yesterday reiterated what was included in the Fed’s interest rate decision last week, namely that a tapering of asset purchases may soon be warranted. It should be noted that US yields tended to be on the rise and the 10 year yield even reached a three month high providing support for the USD. It should be noted that Nasdaq retreated also affected by the hawkish comments and rising yields, as also did the Dow Jones. Today we highlight Fed Chairman Powell’s testimony, while traders may also the release of the US consumer confidence for September.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/JPY upside post hawkish BoE twist?

The BoE met last week and it was this line in the minutes that led to the surge higher in the pound. A line concerning hiking interest rates. Some developments during the intervening period appear to have strengthened that case (for hiking rates), although considerable uncertainties remain. Reading through the minutes it was clear to see that the Bank of England was concerned about inflation. In particular rising natural gas prices was a worry to the BoE. However, it was this line that got my attention, ‘the MPC’s remit is clear that the inflation target applies at all times, reflecting the primacy of price stability in the UK monetary policy framework’. Money markets priced in a 15bps rate hike in March bringing forward from June next year after the release.
actionforex.com

Yen Dropped Broadly as Treasury Yields Jumped on Hawkish Fed

Yen’s fortune reversed last week as US treasury yields accelerate up after hawkish FOMC meeting and projections. US stocks also display strong resilience and closed generally higher, reversing prior losses. Sterling, on the other hand, shrugged off hawkish BoE voting and ended as second weakest. Aussie and Kiwi were not too far away with concerns over China’s Evergrande in Asian markets.
MARKETS
investing.com

Sterling dips after rally triggered by hawkish BoE

LONDON (Reuters) -Sterling dipped against the dollar on Friday, losing some of its gains from a rally which followed the Bank of England (BoE) taking a hawkish tone on interest rates and its pandemic-era government bond-buying scheme. Persistent default worries surrounding Chinese developer Evergrande sapped confidence across global markets, boosting...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Yields on the move as central banks become more hawkish

Central banks on the move: Norway’s central bank became the first in the G10 to raise rates after the pandemic, Turkey’s central bank - an outlier - lowered rates (to 18%), whilst the Bank of England and Federal Reserve sat on their hands but indicated they too are about to start moving. Yields are on the move too as bonds sell off on tightening expectations. Something has clearly changed and positioning on rates is shifting. US 10yr yields jumped to 1.44%, posting their biggest one-day gain since March, whilst 30yr bond yields jumped the most in a single day since March 2020. European bond yields are also marching higher.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Hawkish tilt continues at the BOE

The BOE unanimously voted to keep the bank rate steady at 0.100%. At the same time the MPC agreed to maintain the current bond buying target with a majority of 7-2, with Ramsden and Saunders preferring to reduce the target to GBP 840 bln from GBP 875 bln. The 7-2 vote was a bit of a surprise with Dave Ramsden joining long time hawk Michael Saunders. The bank sees Q3 GDP 2.5% below the pre-crisis level after downgrading the growth forecast. At the same time, the bank said supply bottlenecks and shortages are also inflation drivers and highlighted that underlying pay growth is reaching pre-crisis levels. Markets are bringing forward rate hike expectations in a knee-jerk reaction, with the UK 10-year rate now up 2.6 bp at 0.82%, and the 2-year up 2.7 bp. Sterling got a lift from the news with Cable bursting over 1.3700, EURGBP down to 0.8545, and GBPJPY up to 150.80.
BUSINESS
Zacks.com

ETFs to Bet On as Fed Turns Hawkish, Signals Tapering

In the FOMC meeting that concluded on Sep 22, the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell kept the interest rates near zero at 0-0.25% but signaled bond-buying tapering ahead followed by interest rate hikes as early as next year. The central bank is expected to begin scaling back the monthly bond...
BUSINESS
invezz.com

GBP/USD forecast: focus shifts to BOE after the hawkish Fed decision

The GBP/USD rose after the Fed delivered a hawkish decision. The bank left rates unchanged but pointed to 6-7 rate hikes through 2024. It also pointed to a possible tapering later this year. The GBP/USD rose after the latest Federal Reserve interest rate decision. The pair rose to 1.3680, which...
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Fed Grows More Hawkish, but the Market Isn't Surprised

The Fed is signaling that it is on the path to a more hawkish posture, but that isn't a big surprise, and the market is seeing a mildly positive reaction to the policy statement so far. For the first time, the policy statement says that moderation of asset purchases "may...
MARKETS
Reuters

RBNZ comments dampen market expectations of a big rate hike

(Reuters) - New Zealand’s central bank dampened expectations of a big interest rate hike when it meets next month, with comments on Tuesday that indicated it may take a more cautious approach. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby said in a speech that amid uncertainty,...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Central Bank Preview: RBA and RBNZ Diverging Central Bank Policy

Australia and New Zealand have experienced differing rates of recovery. RBNZ stands ready to hike rates for the first time since the pandemic. AUD/NZD setups considered: Reversal vs bearish continuation. Differing Pace of Economic Recovery. Australia and New Zealand have been lauded for their proactiveness with regard to lockdowns and...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

RBNZ Preview – Rate Hike Cycle Begins

The RBNZ is almost certain to raise the OCR by +25 bps to 0.5% next week. The Funding-For-Lending program (FLP) will stay unchanged at NZ$28B. This should not be affected by the slowdown in economic activities in the third quarter. While cautioning about the uncertainty of the pandemic and economic damage brought about by the lockdown, policymakers should still see a rate hike the option of “least regret”. The upside surprise in 2Q21 GDP growth, continued inflation strength and the resilient job market are supportive of the move. Forward guidance of the future rate hike path would be closely watched.
BUSINESS

