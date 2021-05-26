newsbreak-logo
Financial Reports

Redwood Trust : Presentation

 5 days ago

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our belief that we can increase the market share of our residential lending platform by four to five times by the end of 2025, estimated returns on our operating business and investment portfolio, and potential earnings related to securitization transactions that could become callable in 2021. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ from our beliefs, expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward- looking statements are not historical in nature and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "will," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," "seek," "plan" and similar expressions or their negative forms, or by references to strategy, plans, or intentions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K under the caption "Risk Factors." Other risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected may be described from time to time in reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including reports on Form 8-K.

