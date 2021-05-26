Cancel
Jefferson County, CO

Perlmutter introduces bill to study effects of school shooter drills

By Bob Wooley bwooley@coloradocommunitymedia.com
 7 days ago

Congressman Ed Perlmutter (D) is part of a bipartisan effort to fund a study of the mental health effects of active shooter drills on K-12 students. Perlmutter, along with two other house members, has introduced a bill that would authorize $1 million for the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine to examine the possible mental health effects of active shooter drills, lockdown drills, and other firearm violence prevention activities in schools on school staff and students.

