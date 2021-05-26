Thomas “Tuxie” Nixon, formerly of Staten Island and a retired Lieutenant of the NYC Fire Department, died at his home in Point Pleasant, on Saturday, May 22, 2021 after a long illness. His wife Jean Marie Nixon predeceased him in 2007, also in Point Pleasant. He is survived by two...
Star News Group publishes two weekly paid newspapers — The Coast Star, published every Thursday, and The Ocean Star, published each Friday. Both papers are available by mailed subscription and are also sold on the newsstand. The single-copy price for The Coast Star and The Ocean Star is $1.00.
The history of The Coast Star is one of consistency. The newspaper has been located at its current location, 13 Broad Street, Manasquan, since 1909, and has served the southern Monmouth County area since 1877. The paper currently has a weekly paid circulation of 11,530 copies.
The Ocean Star, located at 421 River Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, was launched in 1998 and serves the northern Ocean County area. In 2017, coverage of Brick Township was added, giving The Ocean Star a total current circulation of 6,998.
Starnewsgroup.com, launched initially in March 2007, and completely re-designed in March 2017, combined the previous web sites for each of these publications into one local news source for The Coast Star and The Ocean Star readers. The extensive news coverage found each week on the pages of these two newspapers, is now also found online in interactive e-Editions at starnewsgroup.com.
Additional news updates on local happenings occur daily on starnewsgroup.com — your source for all the latest, local news in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Our latest news headlines are also available via the Apple News app on all iOS devices, and as an Alexa Flash Briefing for the Amazon Echo and Echo Dot.
In 2014, Star News Group purchased Night & Day Magazine, a free publication that publishes once a month in January, February and March, twice a month in May, June, July and August, and also once a month in September, October, November and December.
Night & Day Magazine focuses on entertainment in Monmouth and Ocean counties including features, dining, art, nightlife, day trips, music and shopping. 20,000 copies of each issue are distributed at over 600 locations.
For more information about Night & Day Magazine, please visit ndmag.com.
MONMOUTH COUNTY- Despite the wet forecast for Memorial Day Weekend, Gov. Phil Murphy and state health officials are hoping that the weather does not dampen expectations at pop-up vaccination clinics along the shore in Monmouth County. The governor visited Asbury Park on Friday ahead of a plan to have pop-up...
Patricia Allen, 91, of Avon-By-The-Sea, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Patricia was born in Orange and lived in Fanwood, before moving to Avon 25 years ago. She was a parishioner of Saint Theresa of Calcutta Parish, Saint Elizabeth’s Church in Avon. She was raised in Maplewood and.
Mark D. Mako, 50, of Wall Township, passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 after a brief illness. Mark was born May 3, 1971 in Chicago, Illinois, but spent most of his childhood in Queens and Brooklyn. The only child of Mark and Lucille Mako of Bricktown, Mark was passionately...
WALL TOWNSHIP — The Jersey Shore Chamber of Commerce’s [JSCC] Summer Kickoff event will start its season with a trolley tour of Wall Township, sponsored by Puharic and Associates Insurance and Risk Managers, on Friday, May 28. A trolley with 35 good-will ambassadors will visit chamber member restaurant locations, including...
Loving husband, father, brother, family advisor and all around great guy, Edward Jerome Borrone, Esq., 81, of Avon-By-The-Sea, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune. Edward was born in Weehawken to Edward J. Borrone, a banker who served on the Hoboken City...
POINT PLEASANT — Crest Pointe Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center recently partnered with Mary’s Table, a ministry of St. Mary’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Point Pleasant Beach, to help in feeding more than 300 area residents in need. According to a release, the effort was part of the skilled nursing facility’s...
Joseph McGadey, Jr., 49, passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Born in Perth Amboy and raised in Hillside before moving to Manasquan at the age of 13. Joseph was a Master Plumber and owned and operated his own plumbing business, Joe Plumber in Manasquan where many people knew him.
Elizabeth “Betsy” Schmidhausler, 86, died Friday, May 7, 2021 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune, after a brief stay in hospice. She enjoyed 85 healthy, active years before a cancer diagnosis last summer. Feisty to the end, until recently she was able to drive herself to medical appointments in her classic red Toyota.
A Brooklyn man whose life was cut short by a bullet recently found the love of his life, moving in with his new girlfriend and away from his troubled past, devastated relatives said. Ryan Thomas, 26, was shot in the chest as he drove away from a party in Queens...
The a statue of baby Jesus being held in the arms of Mary was "decapitated" in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn in New York City over the weekend, the diocese announced Monday. This marks the second attack on church property within three days that the diocese has experienced and...
Around two dozen cyclists clanged on their bells as they rode around a hidden public greenway in Astoria over the weekend. As their ringing reverberated off the water, the riders reclaimed a space they say has been uninviting at best, and stolen from them at worst. The group of cyclists,...
Holly Karen Peterson, 74, born in Newark, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at her Manasquan home of 40 years surrounded by her family. Holly truly made the world a better place simply by being in it. Her presence would lighten up a room. It was her glow, her smile, her gentle.
Linda Mary Serafin, 71, passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at Wardell Gardens Rehab in Tinton Falls. Born and raised in Hackensack, Linda lived in Ortley Beach prior to moving to Point Pleasant Beach in 1996. She worked as a dental hygienist before retiring in 1999. She was an animal lover, especially her seagulls.
Elizabeth [Betty] McCarthy, 93, Sun City Center, Florida, formerly of Brielle, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 with her son Neil at her side, who has been her constant source of support in recent years. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 55 years, Richard, in...
MANASQUAN — The Manasquan Elementary School drama club took to the stage last week for the school’s first live production in two years. Over the course of four days, family, friends and the school community filled the elementary’s school cafetorium to watch the sixth, seventh and eighth grade cast’s production of “Mary Poppins Jr.”
Captain Dave, as his family and friends called him, because of his love for his boat and ocean fishing, was born on Christmas Day 1945 in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. David N. Crump lived in South Jersey, Philadelphia and Boston before settling at the shore area in 1980. He was a Christian that.
James E. Sullivan of Tucson, Arizona and Bay Head, formerly of Short Hills, passed peacefully in his sleep on Monday, April 19, 2021, five days before his 91st birthday. Jim, the youngest of five, grew up in the Philadelphia area, adored by four older sisters. Jim served in the army during the.
Irene Srednicki, 95 of Point Pleasant, died on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Hackensack Meridian Health Nursing and Rehabilitation in Brick. She was born in Newark, where her parents were the owners of Kinney Bakery. She later moved to Maplewood, and then to Point Pleasant in 1963. Irene was involved with the Right to.
POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Boro Police Benevolent Association 158 presented POAC Autism Services with a $1,000 donation on April 30, to support its events and programs for local families and for its Autism Shield Training Program, which provides training in autism awareness for first responders. According to its...