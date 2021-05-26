Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Reports from Wind Advisory Committee Submitted to County Commission

republic-online.com
 8 days ago

Compiled reports from the Labette County Wind Advisory Committee (January 2021). 1. Security. This is something that the county does participate in small ways. However, the building team will furnish their own on site security. The county may need to have a few extra patrols in the area. 2. Fire....

www.republic-online.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Turbines#Wind Farms#County Roads#State Department#Transportation Department#The County Commission#Rwe#Forest Preserve#Seks Audubon Society#Kdwpt#Windfarm#County A County#Wind Farm Recommendations#County Infrastructure#Wind Company Pay#Faa Approval#Permit#Operating Turbines#Incorporated City#Property
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsThegardenisland.com

Kaua‘i County Council passes $243.3M FY22 operating budget

LIHU‘E — Wednesday, the Kaua‘i County Council unanimously authorized the county’s fiscal year 2022 budget which features a $243.3 million operating budget and a $24.8 million capital improvements project budget. The budget plans no layoffs, furloughs or additional tax rate increases on residents and primarily focuses on deferred maintenance on...
Jefferson County, TNStandard Banner

Budget, committee votes on County Commission’s agenda

After a public hearing hosted by the budget committee June 14, Jefferson County Commission will move toward a June 28 vote on the proposed $120.5 million spending plan for 2021-22. The other bit of Commission business this month is an expected vote June 28 on proposed formation of an ad...
PoliticsArkansas Business

Committee Recommends Approval of $150M for Broadband Grants

The governor’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Steering Committee late Wednesday voted to recommend that the governor approve $150 million in federal funding for broadband deployment grants. The committee also voted to reconvene soon to discuss hiring a consultant to guide the state’s efforts to close the digital divide. State...
Stonewall County, TXfishercountychronicle.com

Stonewall Commissioners revisit airport hangar policy

The Stonewall County Commissioners reviewed and amended its policy last month regarding the construction of privately owned hangars at the county’s airport facility. The most recent discussion occurred last July when the court denied the adjacent landowner a through-the-fence agreement to gain access to the runway from his property. The current policy allows a private owner to construct a hangar…
Politics977wmoi.com

Citizens Advisory Committee Recommending Public Facilities Tax to Warren County Board to Fund New Jail

The Warren County Citizens Advisory Committee has voted to recommend to the County Board to hire Ringland-Johnson Construction Firm for assistance with decisions regarding the jail including preliminary design work, preliminary cost estimating, and bringing a referendum before voters. Committee Chair Chip Algren informs the only way to fund a new jail would be through a sales tax increase:
Putney, VTiputney.com

Putney Advisory Committee Members

The Putney Town Plan is a document prepared by the Putney Planning Commission with the assistance of other community boards, individuals, and professional planners, like the staff of the Windham Regional Commission. The Plan is structured to meet explicit requirements found in Vermont State Statute Title 24, Chapter 117: Municipal and Regional Planning and Development. This “enabling” statue describes a Municipal Plan as “statement of objectives, policies and programs of the municipality to guide the future growth and development of land, public services and facilities, and to protect the environment”. The Planning Commission is gearing up to commence on revising the Town Plan which expires in 2023. Much work is required and the Planning Commission can’t do the work alone.
Politicsalexandriava.gov

VIRTUAL: Housing Affordability Advisory Committee

Meetings, events or activities that will be held exclusively online or via telephone conference. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic emergency, the June 3, 2020 meeting of the Alexandria Housing Affordability Advisory Committee is being held electronically pursuant to Virginia Code Section 2.2-3708.2(A)(3), the Continuity of Government ordinance adopted by the City Council on June 20, 2020 or Section 4-0.01(g) in HB29 and HB30, enacted by the 2020 Virginia General Assembly (Virginia Acts of Assembly Ch. 1283 and 1289), to undertake essential business. All of the members of the Committee and staff are participating from remote locations through a Zoom meeting. This meeting is being held electronically, unless a determination is made that it is safe enough to be held in person in conference room 2000 at 301 King Street, Alexandria, VA. Electronic access will be provided in either event. The meeting can be accessed by the public through:
Tooele County, UTtooeleonline.com

County Council approves $148,470 in last round of tourism grants

Advisory Board recommends increased capacity at Deseret Peak ♦. From local theater to barrel racing, the Tooele County Council approved eight more tourism grants during their June 1 meeting totalling $148,470. This should be the last round of grants approved by the county’s Tourism Tax Advisory Board for the current...
Clarion County, PACourier-Express

Clarion Co. sets rules for solar and wind farms

CLARION – New rules are officially in place for constructing non-residential solar and wind farms in Clarion County. At a recent meeting, Clarion County Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley unanimously approved two ordinances outlining guidelines and regulations for the development of solar and wind farms throughout the county.
Columbus, OHToledo Blade

Bill allows county commissioners to kill wind, solar projects

COLUMBUS — A handful of Republicans joined Democrats in opposition on Wednesday as the Ohio Senate voted 20-13 for a bill that would give county commissioners direct say on the placement of wind farms and solar fields within their communities. House Bill 52 is generally supported by some local officials...
Trinity County, CAkymkemp.com

Trinity County Resource Advisory Committee Holding ‘Secure Rural Schools Act’ Meetings June 7, 21

This is a press release from the Shasta-Trinity National Forest Public Affairs Office:. On June 7th and 21st the Trinity County Resource Advisory Committee will hold meetings to conduct business related to the Secure Rural Schools Act. Meetings are open to the public, and all are welcome to attend. The meetings will be held virtually and can be accessed via a web link or by calling into a teleconference number, which can be found on the Forest Service website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/stnf/workingtogether/advisorycommittees. The Forest Service website also contains information about the Secure Rural Schools Act and Resource Advisory Committee (RAC).
Hernando County, FLhernandocounty.us

Vacancies on various county committees

Hernando County Board of County Commissioners is accepting applications from individuals wishing to serve as a member on the County committees listed below. The following positions are currently vacant. Board of Construction and Regulation. Two consumer positions. Library Advisory Committee. Two positions. All applicants must be residents and registered voters...
Clarion County, PAClarion News

EDC seeks public input on broadband service

The Clarion County Economic Development Corp. wants to know what county resident think of their broadband service situation or their lack of it. CCEDC spokesperson Jarred Heuer May 25 outlined a plan to conduct a survey of county residents, saying CCEDC "seeks to understand the current level of high-speed Internet access and Internet access needs" in order to create a strategic plan.
Fulton County, NYLeader-Herald

County ready to submit health plan

JOHNSTOWN — Fulton County will be submitting its Continuation of Operations Plan to the state, a requirement for dealing with future health issues similar to the current COVID-19 pandemic. County Administrative Officer Jon Stead outlined some of the plan for the Board of Supervisors’ Human Services Committee Tuesday at the...
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

County sets rules for solar and wind projects

No discussions yet. Start a discussion below. Georgia Power Encourages Customers to Prepare for an Active Hurricane Season. Anheuser-Busch Celebrates Early Achievement of 2025 Renewable Electricity Sustainability Goal – Domestic Portfolio Now Brewed with 100% Renewable Electricity* from Solar and Wind Power. Dominion Energy, Ørsted and Eversource Reach Deal on...
Smithfield, NCjocoreport.com

Smithfield Recreation Advisory Committee Appointments

Members of the Smithfield Town Council unanimously approved the appointment of Carvus “Drew” Byrd IV to a first term on the Recreation Advisory Committee. Scott Wright was also approved for reappointment to a fourth term on the Recreation Advisory Committee.
Cadiz, KYwhvoradio.com

Brame Resigns from the Cadiz-Trigg County Planning Commission

The chairman of the Cadiz-Trigg County Planning Commission announced Tuesday evening that he is resigning from the group. Bob Brame told commission members he turned in his resignation letter to Cadiz Mayor Todd King earlier in the day. Brame said he was very appreciative of the board and the work...
Yolo County, CADaily Democrat

Yolo County and the Yolo Habitat Conservancy seek members for Implementation Advisory Committee

Yolo County and the Yolo Habitat Conservancy are currently accepting applications for the Yolo Habitat Conservation Plan (HCP)/Natural Community Conservation Plan (NCCP) Implementation Advisory Committee. The Implementation Advisory Committee will advise the Conservancy on the development and management of the reserve system of conserved properties. The Yolo HCP/NCCP conservation strategy...