Facebook : to take action against users repeatedly sharing misinformation
(Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it would take "stronger" action against people who repeatedly share misinformation on the platform. Facebook will reduce the distribution of all posts in its news feed from a user account if it frequently shares content that has been flagged as false by one of the company's fact-checking partners, the social media giant said in a blog post. (https://bit.ly/3oQ6HWy)www.marketscreener.com