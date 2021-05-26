Cancel
Internet

Facebook : to take action against users repeatedly sharing misinformation

 5 days ago

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it would take "stronger" action against people who repeatedly share misinformation on the platform. Facebook will reduce the distribution of all posts in its news feed from a user account if it frequently shares content that has been flagged as false by one of the company's fact-checking partners, the social media giant said in a blog post.

#Misinformation#Blog#Social Media Platforms#Facebook Inc#Media Technology#False Claims#Media Company#Reuters#Technology Platforms#People#Reporting#Climate Change#Elections#Editing#Bengaluru
Internetpushbullet.com

An Update For Pushbullet Facebook Login Users

For more context on this issue, take a look at our previous post for more information about Facebook’s unexpected blocking of Pushbullet. Unexpectedly losing access to your Pushbullet account due Facebook Login being blocked is very frustrating for many Pushbullet users (and for us at Pushbullet). To help reduce the stress and inconvenience, we’ve been working to enable a smooth transition so affected users can continue to access their Pushbullet account.
InternetKING-5

Facebook, Instagram to let users hide like counts

WASHINGTON — If you post a photo to social media and you don’t know how many people liked it, did you really post it? Instagram and Facebook users can now find out. Beginning Wednesday, those on both services will be able to hide the numbers that show how many people liked their posts and photos. After a test the company announced last month, users will be able to flip a switch that hides public like counts.
Internetommcomnews.com

FB Takes 300 Enforcement Actions Against People Abusing Its Platform

New Delhi: Facebook has taken over 300 enforcement actions against people who abuse its platform in the past year, including sending cease and desist letters, disabling accounts, filing lawsuits or requesting assistance from hosting providers to get them taken down. The company said it has taken a tough stance over...
Internettechdator.net

Facebook Will Now Warn Users and Downrank Posts Spreading Misinformation

Facebook is introducing a new system on its platform to control the spread of misinformation. This is to downrank the posts shared by people/pages who are considered often misinformation spreaders. Pop-up labels of the same will be shown to new users joining a controversial page and warn them of such practices. Also, they’ll have a link to fact-checkers to verify the information.
InternetGephardt Daily

Russia, growing domestic operations biggest misinformation threats on Facebook

May 26 (UPI) — Russia leads the world in pushing misinformation on Facebook, a threat report issued by the social media company Wednesday indicates. While Facebook has announced when such operations have been identified and taken town over the past four years, the company said it wanted to conduct a broader analysis of “what’s changed, how threat actors have evolved, what have defenders done that’s worked and hasn’t.”
Medical & Biotechlegalreader.com

Pharma Companies are Marketing Drug Products to Facebook Users

Drug advertisers use search data to product their products. Pharmaceutical marketers have turned to Facebook to generate awareness of their drug products in recent years. The social media company can target users based on their interests, which is exactly what drug makers are looking for –not necessarily because those on Facebook are searching for the drugs themselves, but because the companies can gather information from their demographics to determine whether they likely suffer from illnesses that their drugs treat.
Internetfarmweek.com

Facebook targets individual accounts in latest bid to tackle misinformation

Facebook is taking aim at individual user accounts in its latest attempt to stem the flow of misinformation shared across the social network. The tech giant has long focused much of its efforts on pages and groups when tackling the ever-present issue, which has become even more problematic with the spread of misleading claims about Covid-19 and vaccines.
Internetyournews.com

Facebook Insider Morgan Kahmann TERMINATED Effective Immediately for Leaking Internal Documents that Detailed Algorithmic Censorship of Posts Deemed ‘Vaccine Hesitant’

Facebook Data Center Technician Morgan Kahmann was informed by his employer via Zoom call that his services were no longer needed after he came to Project Veritas and blew the whistle on Facebook’s corruption. Project Veritas founder and CEO James O’Keefe crashed Kahmann’s Zoom meeting and demanded answers from Kahmann’s...
Internettechweez.com

Twitter Pauses the Verification Program, Again

Most, if not all of the social media platforms present today, offer a blue checkmark to accounts they verify as authentic. If you were gearing up to send your application for verification as a tweep of notable influence on the Twitter timeline, I have some not-so-good news to deliver. Barely...
Internetnewsverses.com

Fb, Twitter and a way forward for social that is more and more audio

When pandemic lockdowns swept the nation in Spring 2020, there have been considerations that the booming podcast enterprise would possibly take a pause — the dramatic decline in folks commuting meant fewer folks listening on the go. Podcast downloads did initially decline, 10% between February 25 and March 25, however as a substitute of that decline accelerating, digital audio rebounded, and 2020 catapulted a brand new technology of social audio firms into prominence.
Internetcitizensjournal.us

Facebook reneges ‘conspiracy theory’ ban that COVID-19 is manmade

Michael F. Haverluck (OneNewsNow.com) With pressure mounting worldwide – including increased bipartisan support on Capitol Hill – to investigate where the pandemic originated, Biden announced his order on Wednesday to the intelligence community to “redouble” efforts to discover where the coronavirus derived. “[The review will examine] whether it emerged from...
InternetLas Vegas Sun

Lies do hurt social media platforms

At a recent hearing on disinformation, Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., slammed tech CEOs and their role in pushing misinformation: “You’re not passive bystanders. When you spread misinformation, actively promoting and amplifying it, you do it because you make more money.”. The response from Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg hardly allayed fears: “While...
Cell Phones9to5Mac

Facebook announces more tools coming to iOS app to combat misinformation

Facebook announced it’s launching new ways to inform people if they’re interacting with content that’s been rated by a fact-checker, as well as taking stronger action against people who repeatedly share misinformation on the platform. Before a user likes a page that repeatedly shared misinformation, Facebook will give a pop-up...
Public HealthFresno Bee

Social media must do more to inoculate against COVID-19 misinformation

After a long and difficult year, the country is turning a corner on COVID-19. As California receives more vaccine supply and expands vaccine eligibility, there’s reason to be hopeful. At the California Immunization Coalition, we’re working with local and state partners to ensure that every Californian has access to life-saving...
InternetPosted by
Newsweek

Every Major Company to Leave Facebook So Far

Coffee giant Starbucks left Facebook scrambling after the popular chain reportedly threatened to remove its advertising from the platform over frustrations regarding hateful comments left on posts about racial and social justice issues. "Starbucks is in the process of evaluating their organic presence on FB, and whether they should continue...
Internetsharecaster.com

Instagram changes algorithm after Gaza conflict

Instagram is changing the way it showcases content after being accused of suppressing pro-Palestinian messages during the recent Gaza conflict. The app had favoured original content in its “stories” feature over existing, re-shared posts, but will now give them equal treatment, it said. The current system had a “bigger impact...
InternetTelegraph

Facebook and Google autocrats are too powerful to challenge

America’s oil giants faced a historic one-two punch of shareholder revolts last week. At Exxon Mobil – which in the last decade has gone from the world’s most valuable company to losing its place in the Dow Jones Industrial Average – investors installed two new directors, nominated as part of a campaign to force the company to more actively confront climate change.
Lawupdatenews360.com

Delhi High Court issues notice to Twitter over non-compliance with new IT rules

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued a notice to the micro-blogging platform Twitter over non-compliance with the Centre new digital rules for social media companies. The high court passed its order in response to a plea filed against Twitter Inc for alleged non-compliance with the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.