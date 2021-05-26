Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sioux Falls, SD

Time to Embrace the Zipper Merge Sioux Falls, You’re Already Doing It

By Jeff Harkness
Posted by 
B102.7
B102.7
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The zipper merge is controversial to some people. It shouldn't be because they are already doing it in Sioux Falls. Whenever the topic of the zipper merge comes up I will always hear from numerous people who refuse to give any thought to the idea of allowing someone to merge in front of them at the beginning of a construction zone. "They should have moved over sooner!" is usually the reply. Or "They saw the same sign I did, why didn't they prepare?" as if changing lanes early is akin to saving money for retirement.

b1027.com
B102.7

B102.7

Sioux Falls, SD
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT

B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
Sioux Falls, SD
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cars#Long Lines#Traffic Lanes#Red Lines#Zipper Merge Sioux Falls#I 29#Lane Closures#Western Avenue#Madison Street#Dotted White Lines#Construction Zones#41st Street#Time#City Officials
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
Related
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
B102.7

Does This South Dakota City Have The Best Weather?

If you're feeling a bit confused just from the title of this story, you're not alone. Some people naturally think that the weather stays pretty consistent throughout the state of South Dakota. For example, if Sioux Falls is sitting at a high of 90 degrees, chances are towns like Hartford, Brandon, and even Madison are feeling the heat.
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
B102.7

I-229 Off-Ramp in Sioux Falls to Close for Construction

Drivers in Sioux Falls will have one less option to exit Interstate 229 for the next few days. Beginning tonight (June 2) at 7:00 PM, the I-229 Northbound off-ramp at Western Avenue (Exit 2) will be closed for repairs. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says the closure will allow...
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
B102.7

South Dakota is the Best Smelling State in the Country? Sort Of

Growing up in a state where my uncles had livestock and visiting their farms was an assault on my olfactories, I never would have thought our state would have made this list. Zippia.com did a ranking of all fifty states from smelliest to least smelly. The rankings were based half on more measurable metrics and half on human factors. The amount of dirty air, amount of land devoted to landfills. Then they looked at population density, which means more people, more stink, obviously. But then, oddly, bad breath, actually based on statewide dental hygiene. I guess that adds to smelliness, but you have to be kind of close.
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
B102.7

Grizzly Bear Charges Ranger at Yellowstone (Video)

It's that time of year when more and more vacationers are heading to our nation's national parks, and this video is yet another reminder of just how wild an encounter with the animals at our favorite destinations can be. In a matter of moments, a Yellowstone Park Ranger went from...
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
B102.7

Cars And Coffee of Siouxland Gallery 5-28-21

It was a chilly start for the Memorial Day weekend, however, that didn't stop about 50 car owners to congregate for the second Cars and Coffee of Siouxland event of 2021 in Sioux Falls. The event was smaller than usual, possibly due to the holiday weekend, or maybe it was the wind and rain that kicked up toward the end, but there were many interesting cars that showed up.
HobbiesPosted by
B102.7

Why Is June 5 Important for Campers in South Dakota?

Mark your calendars, set your smartphone, make a notation on all your socials and have Alexa chime in to remind you to make those end-of-season camping reservations this weekend. What?. Yep, I know what you're thinking but if you don't do it this weekend then you may be enjoying a...
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
B102.7

WATCH: Video Explains Sioux Falls in Just Two Minutes

If you had just two minutes to explain the city of Sioux Falls to someone who's never visited, what would you say? That's exactly what this YouTube clip attempts to accomplish. In the video, the narrator gets plenty right about South Dakota's largest city, but also a few things wrong,...
WeatherPosted by
B102.7

Change in South Dakota Law Hopes to Improve Teen Driving

Teenage drivers in South Dakota, already among the youngest in America, will have to do more behind the wheel before they get their restricted driver's permits. Beginning next month (July 1), 14-year olds in the state with an instruction permit will need twice as much time behind the wheel before they can proceed to the next level of licensing process.
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
B102.7

Sioux Falls Ranks High On ‘Best Cities to Raise Kids’ List

One of the major items people mention about being in Sioux Falls, or moving here, is the fact that it is a very family-friendly city and a great place to raise kids. Agree or disagree, (and there are people who do, disagree, that is) WalletHub has again this year crunched numbers to come up with their list of Best and Worst Places to Raise a Family.
CollegesPosted by
B102.7

South Dakota Is the Worst State in America for Higher Education

In a new ranking of the best states for higher education in America, only one received an overall score of zero. According to the SmartAsset study, colleges and universities in the Mount Rushmore State ranked well below the national average in several key categories that helped make up the final rankings.
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
B102.7

Hello Summer! Sioux Falls Pools and Wild Water West to Open Friday

Memorial Day Weekend is upon us. The unofficial start of summer is at our doorstep. Now, if someone would please just tell Mother Nature. The 70 and 80-degree weather we were enjoying seems to have done a temporary disappearing act. Our friends over at Dakota News Now say we can expect to see the temps slowly warm up again over the next few days as we ease back into the upper 70's and low 80's by the middle of next week.
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
B102.7

Sioux Falls Hydrant block Parties Return Summer 2021

Memorial Day weekend is the official kick-off to summer! And nothing says summer like a Block Party! And once again the awesome Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Department is bringing the fun to you!. Now Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue have gotten together to throw...
AnimalsPosted by
B102.7

Does South Dakota Have the Most Bison?

The American Bison once roamed large swaths of the U.S. in herds as far as the eye could see. At one point in time, bison could be found in much of Canada, the United States, and even Mexico. That all changed when the railroads came through, as new settlers began killing the animal off in dangerous numbers. But thanks to conservation efforts, the bison population levels have rebounded and these days the animal is thriving. But which U.S. state has the most bison?
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
B102.7

Traffic Delays Coming to I-29/26th Street Bridge in Sioux Falls

Following two years of construction delays on East 26th Street in Sioux Falls, folks traveling on West 26th Street are about to experience some disruptions to their commutes. Starting Tuesday, (June 1), construction crews will begin work repairing the West 26th Street bridge over Interstate 29. The $5.2 million project...
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
B102.7

Sioux Falls Lands at No.1 Spot on Yet Another List

The city of Sioux Falls is continuing to grow and with that growth, we have seen many current businesses thrive and others open in the city as well. With that growth has come many new opportunities for young professionals throughout the metro area to grow their careers. Not only are...
B102.7

South Dakota’s Top 5 Memorial Day Weekend Getaways

Memorial Day Weekend, a day set aside each year to honor all the brave men and women who have died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces protecting our freedoms. Memorial Day Weekend is also known as the unofficial start of the summer vacation season. Now that most everyone has...
Food & DrinksPosted by
B102.7

South Dakota’s Favorite Condiment

Have you ever noticed what people put on their fries, sandwiches, or salads? Do they have a preference and always go back to it? Well, according to Mental Floss and Thrillist you might be able to tell where exactly someone is from based on which condiment they come back to time and time again.