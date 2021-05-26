Yum!, UofL team up to launch research center to unlock opportunities in franchising for minorities
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Yum! Brands and the University of Louisville on Wednesday announced the launch of the Yum! Center for Global Franchise Excellence. The center will feature the first business program of its kind at a public university to provide existing and potential franchisees multiple levels of online education focused on the franchising model across industries. In addition, the Yum! Center for Global Franchise Excellence will focus on recruiting and educating underrepresented people of color and women on the possibilities of franchising as a pathway to entrepreneurship.www.lanereport.com