Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

Yum!, UofL team up to launch research center to unlock opportunities in franchising for minorities

lanereport.com
 8 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Yum! Brands and the University of Louisville on Wednesday announced the launch of the Yum! Center for Global Franchise Excellence. The center will feature the first business program of its kind at a public university to provide existing and potential franchisees multiple levels of online education focused on the franchising model across industries. In addition, the Yum! Center for Global Franchise Excellence will focus on recruiting and educating underrepresented people of color and women on the possibilities of franchising as a pathway to entrepreneurship.

www.lanereport.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Industry
City
West Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Center, KY
Louisville, KY
Business
Louisville, KY
Industry
City
Louisville, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Franchising#Research University#Yum Brands Inc#Social Entrepreneurship#Business Education#Global Education#The College Of Business#Industry Alumni#Online Education#Brands#World Class Training#Underrepresented People#Economic Opportunity#Industries#Key Public Schools#Business Experts#Employees#Franchise Owners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Education
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Louisville, KYspectrumnews1.com

Free rides to vaccine sites made easy

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Getting COVID-19 information to the people that need it the most is not an easy task, but Louisville-based nonprofit Kentucky Voices for Health (KVH) has made its mission to do just that. What You Need To Know. Transportation barriers in Kentucky predate COVID-19 pandemic. Kentucky Voices for...
Kentucky Statelanereport.com

Op-Ed: Kentucky colleges teaching students the soft skills employers want — and more

President of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education. In conversations across Kentucky, business leaders routinely approach me to discuss what they’re looking for in college graduates. Over and over again, they say that while colleges do a great job providing technical training and knowledge to their students, that is not what they need most from higher education. Indeed, many companies increasingly believe they can provide much of that content themselves. Where they really struggle is finding — or developing — workers with the uniquely human skills that make for a great employee.
Kentucky Statekychamberbottomline.com

Kentucky seeing job growth but continued struggle with workforce shortage, Kentucky Chamber quarterly economic report shows

On Monday, the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce released the second of a new series of quarterly reports, “Kentucky’s Economic Recovery: A Quarterly Update of Workforce, Employment, State GDP, and Exports,” to track Kentucky’s economic recovery in partnership with the University of Kentucky Center for Business and Economic Research. The second...
Louisville, KYWave 3

Butchertown eyes post pandemic boost from stadium sell-out

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Eleven months after it first opened, Lynn Family Stadium is anticipating its first sellout. COVID-imposed crowd restrictions will be fully lifted when Lou City FC takes the field at home on June 12. The day is viewed as a source of relief by Butchertown businesses. “We...
Louisville, KYlanereport.com

KFC Yum! Center to host bourbon and dining experience in June

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The KFC Yum! Center and Rabbit Hole are partnering to offer the venue’s first-ever Sip & Savor: Bourbon and Dining Experience at the arena on June 17. Guests will enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience with this unique tasting event that features Rabbit Hole Bourbon and a savory dinner and dessert menu. Kaveh Zamanian, Rabbit Hole’s founder and whiskey maker, will share the story of how he created Rabbit Hole and will talk about the brand’s growth at the event. Rabbit Hole will also have a pop-up shop on-site.
Louisville, KYWLKY.com

JCPS students gifted college scholarships: 'This is really important'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four Jefferson Country Public School seniors will have some financial help when they head off to college. Friday morning, JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio surprised the students with scholarship checks from an employer-sponsored student scholarship fund. Central High School student Cheyla Tabares Cuesta received $5,600. Cuesta plans to...
Louisville, KYPosted by
WHAS11

Four JCPS seniors receive employee-sponsored scholarships

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Holding a check reminiscent of Publishers Clearing House commercials, Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio traveled across the county Friday to surprise four high school seniors. Each student, greeted outside their house, received a check ranging from $5,600 to $22,000 to help pay for post-secondary...
Louisville, KYkentuckytoday.com

Louisville testing methods identify variant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – University of Louisville research using wastewater to monitor COVID-19 infection was first to identify a variant in Louisville alerting officials ahead of other testing methods and giving them time to work on containment. UofL detected the Brazilian strain known as P.1, early in April in a...
Louisville, KYwdrb.com

Several thousand JCPS students learning 21st-century leadership skills

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several thousand Jefferson County Public Schools students are learning how to become leaders, part of a national initiative created to give students 21st-century leadership skills. "Leader in Me" and was created to unleash the potential in students inside school buildings, at home and in the community....
Louisville, KYlanereport.com

Featured Story: Taking Health Care to the Next Level

After valiant efforts in an unpredictable, unprecedented year, health care systems across the commonwealth are looking ahead to happier horizons, expanding their footprints and furnishing these new—or newly renovated—facilities with the latest technological innovations. Improving patient access is a phrase that comes up often to justify the need for both...