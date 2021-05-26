Cancel
Dollar index steady as markets seek clues to interest rate moves

By MarketScreener
marketscreener.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar index traded in a narrow range on Thursday as traders looked toward an upcoming inflation report closely watched by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The index, which was down 0.1% in the morning in New York, is heavily weighted toward the euro and showed little movement as U.S. bond yields ticked up on new economic data showing declining job losses.

