Plainville, IN

SR 57 near Plainville to close for bridge rehab

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announced a complete road closure for State Road 57 Near Planville due to planned bridge work. Beginning on or around Tuesday, Contractors will close the S.R. 57 bridge north of Plainville spanning Smothers Creek for a deck overlay project. This project will require a full closure as crews work to apply a new driving surface to the structure, as a part of routine maintenance.

