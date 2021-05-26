newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ascension Parish, LA

Still flooded from last week's storm, Ascension to 'cut,' close roads to help drain — like in 2016

By DAVID J. MITCHELL
theadvocate.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a second time in less than five years, high, slow-draining floodwater in the Bluff Swamp will force Ascension Parish workers to cut a drainage path through Alligator Bayou Road, shutting it potentially for weeks longer. Parish officials announced Wednesday that crews plan to cut the drainage route where the...

www.theadvocate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
County
Ascension Parish, LA
Ascension Parish, LA
Government
Ascension Parish, LA
Traffic
Local
Louisiana Government
County
Iberville Parish, LA
Iberville Parish, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Storm#Weather Forecasts#High Water#Extreme Weather#Storm Water#Heavy Flooding#Rain Water#Severe Flooding#East Baton Rouge Parish#The Corps Of Engineers#Public Works#Ascension Crews#Ascension Officials#Ascension Parish Workers#Alligator Bayou Road#Drainage Water#Dump Runoff#Heavy Rains#Bayou Water#Drainage Path
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
Related
New Orleans, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Eastern Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; East Baton Rouge; Eastern Orleans; Iberville; Livingston; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Terrebonne; Northwest St. Tammany; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; West Baton Rouge; Western Orleans .A low pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce an area of heavier rainfall across portions of Southeast Louisiana generally along and south of the I-10/12 corridor tonight through Wednesday morning. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of southeast Louisiana, including the following areas, Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Eastern Orleans, Iberville, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, West Baton Rouge and Western Orleans. * Through Wednesday morning * Rainfall of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts in excess of 6 inches will be possible tonight through through Wednesday morning. The most likely areas for heavy rainfall will be along and south of the I-10/12 corridor in Southeast Louisiana including portions of metro Baton Rouge and metro New Orleans. These heavier rainfall amounts could cause localized flash flooding issues. * High rainfall rates could overwhelm drainage capacity. Ponding of water in low lying and poorly drained areas will be possible, and flash flooding could occur where the heaviest rain falls.
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, St. James by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 22:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; Iberville; St. James The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern Assumption Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 1037 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pierre Part, or near Belle River, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Napoleonville, St. Gabriel, White Castle, Sorrento, Paincourtville, Geismar, Convent and Belle Rose. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 174 and 187. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, St. James by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 21:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; East Baton Rouge; St. James The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern Assumption Parish in southeastern Louisiana East Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana Western Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana West Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1215 PM CDT. * At 1020 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Baton Rouge, Baker, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Plaquemine, Port Allen, Napoleonville, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Walker, Addis, Brusly, White Castle, Sorrento, French Settlement, Port Vincent, Carville, Village St. George and Geismar. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, St. James by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 23:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; Iberville; St. James FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR ASCENSION, NORTHERN ASSUMPTION, SOUTHEASTERN IBERVILLE AND NORTHERN ST. JAMES PARISHES At 1132 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional storms are anticipated to move back into the area shortly. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Napoleonville, St. Gabriel, Lutcher, White Castle, Sorrento, Port Vincent, Belle Rose, Geismar, Paincourtville, Convent and Prairieville. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 170 and 196. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 07:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; East Baton Rouge; Iberville; Livingston; Pointe Coupee; St. James; West Baton Rouge A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT WESTERN ASCENSION WEST BATON ROUGE...SOUTH CENTRAL POINTE COUPEE...NORTHWESTERN LIVINGSTON...IBERVILLE...EAST BATON ROUGE AND NORTHERN ASSUMPTION PARISHES At 953 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ramah to near Lake Fausse Pointe. Movement was east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Baker, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Plaquemine, Port Allen, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Addis, Brusly, White Castle, Maringouin, Rosedale, Grosse Tete, Westminster, Geismar, Erwinville, Watson and Ramah. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 130 and 178. Interstate 12 between mile markers 1 and 13. Interstate 110 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 8. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 08:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ascension; East Baton Rouge; Iberville; Livingston; Pointe Coupee; West Baton Rouge The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana West Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Pointe Coupee Parish in southeastern Louisiana West central Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern East Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 930 AM CDT. * At 827 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Grosse Tete, or 10 miles west of Plaquemine, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Baker, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Plaquemine, Port Allen, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Walker, Addis, Brusly, White Castle, Livonia, Maringouin, Rosedale, Grosse Tete, Westminster, Geismar and Erwinville. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 128 and 180. Interstate 12 between mile markers 1 and 16. Interstate 110 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 8. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 05:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Ascension; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Iberville; Livingston; Northern Tangipahoa; Northwest St. Tammany; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Helena; Washington; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas, in southeast Louisiana, Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Northern Tangipahoa, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Helena, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana. In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson and Pearl River. * Until Noon CDT today * Showers and storms will produce locally heavy rainfall mainly during the mid to late morning. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches with isolated 3 to 4 inches is possible through midday. * High rainfall rates could overwhelm drainage capacity. Ponding of water in low lying and poor drainage areas can be expected, with flash flooding possible where the heaviest rain falls.
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ascension, Lafourche, St. James, St. John The Baptist by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 00:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ascension; Lafourche; St. James; St. John The Baptist A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...EAST CENTRAL ASCENSION...ST. JAMES AND NORTHWESTERN LAFOURCHE PARISHES At 1207 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over South Vacherie, or 11 miles northeast of Thibodaux, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Thibodaux, Reserve, Gramercy, Lutcher, Wallace, South Vacherie, Chackbay, Convent, North Vacherie, Garyville and Edgard. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 190 and 200. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ascension, Lafourche, St. James, St. John The Baptist by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 00:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ascension; Lafourche; St. James; St. John The Baptist A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...EAST CENTRAL ASCENSION...ST. JAMES AND NORTHWESTERN LAFOURCHE PARISHES At 1207 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over South Vacherie, or 11 miles northeast of Thibodaux, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Thibodaux, Reserve, Gramercy, Lutcher, Wallace, South Vacherie, Chackbay, Convent, North Vacherie, Garyville and Edgard. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 190 and 200. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Iberville Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Iberville, Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 07:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Iberville; Pointe Coupee; West Baton Rouge The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western West Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southern Pointe Coupee Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 845 AM CDT. * At 750 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Krotz Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Livonia, Maringouin, Fordoche, Rosedale, Grosse Tete, Ramah, Erwinville and Lottie. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 127 and 146. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ascension by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 22:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Ascension The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern Assumption Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 330 AM CDT. * At 129 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Gonzales, Donaldsonville, St. Gabriel, Gramercy, Lutcher, White Castle, Sorrento, Geismar, Belle Rose, Paincourtville, Convent, Carville, North Vacherie and Wallace. Additional rainfall of 2 to 3 inches is expected over the area within the next 2 hours. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Iberville Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Iberville by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 09:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Iberville A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM CDT FOR WESTERN ASCENSION...WEST BATON ROUGE...WEST CENTRAL LIVINGSTON IBERVILLE AND SOUTHWESTERN EAST BATON ROUGE PARISHES At 848 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near St. Gabriel, or near Plaquemine, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Baker, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Plaquemine, Port Allen, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Walker, Addis, Brusly, White Castle, Rosedale, Grosse Tete, Westminster, Geismar, Ramah, Bayou Sorrel and Shenandoah. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 135 and 180. Interstate 12 between mile markers 1 and 16. Interstate 110 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 8. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Iberville Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Iberville by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 19:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Iberville The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern Assumption Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 330 AM CDT. * At 129 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Gonzales, Donaldsonville, St. Gabriel, Gramercy, Lutcher, White Castle, Sorrento, Geismar, Belle Rose, Paincourtville, Convent, Carville, North Vacherie and Wallace. Additional rainfall of 2 to 3 inches is expected over the area within the next 2 hours. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Ascension Parish, LAtheadvocate.com

Opening of sleek new Ascension courthouse marked

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment, Sheriff Bobby Webre, the judges of the parish and many other local officials and dignitaries were on hand earlier this month under the covered entrance of the new Parish Courthouse to mark its completion after about two years of work that weathered rain, snow and the coronavirus pandemic.
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ascension, Assumption, Livingston, St. James by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 09:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; Livingston; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Tangipahoa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM CDT FOR WESTERN ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...ASCENSION...ST. JAMES...SOUTHERN LIVINGSTON...SOUTH CENTRAL TANGIPAHOA AND NORTHEASTERN ASSUMPTION PARISHES At 945 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles east of Whitehall to Convent, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Reserve, Laplace, Gramercy, Lutcher, Sorrento, French Settlement, Port Vincent, South Vacherie, Geismar, Convent, North Vacherie, Garyville, Prairieville, Wallace, Whitehall, Belle Rose, Edgard and Killian. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 169 and 204. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 16 and 22. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Ascension Parish, LApelicanpostonline.com

Ascension’s 25-year building boom by the numbers

The housing market in Ascension Parish is, to state the obvious, booming and it has been for some time. To paraphrase a realtor acquaintance; homes can be sold virtually as soon as they come on the market. To meet that demand there are 18 separate residential subdivision plats that have been approved by Ascension’s Planning Commission, amounting to approximately 2,200 lots.