Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Clarita, CA

Armed Man Arrested After Pointing ‘Large Knife’ At Victim, Fighting With Deputies In Santa Clarita

By Louie Diaz
Santa Clarita Radio
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn armed man was arrested Tuesday evening after allegedly pointing a “large knife” at a person and fighting with deputies in Santa Clarita. Around 7 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to the Del Taco on the 26700 block of Bouquet Canyon Road in Valencia regarding an assault with a deadly weapon call, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

www.hometownstation.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clarita, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Clarita, CA
City
Valencia, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Assault#High Court#Road Traffic#Khts Fm#Man#Suspect#Deputy Natalie Arriaga#Fight#Bouquet Canyon Road#Antelope Valley#Drive#Del Taco#Spokesperson#Report#Person Of Interest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
Santa Clarita, CAPosted by
Nationwide Report

An auto-pedestrian crash has led to ‘Traumatic Injuries’ (Santa Clarita, CA)

An auto-pedestrian crash has led to ‘Traumatic Injuries’ (Santa Clarita, CA) An auto-pedestrian crash in Newhall has caused traumatic injuries Saturday, officials said. At about 12 a.m. Saturday, emergency responders received information of a traffic crash near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Market Street just west of the Master’s College in Newhall, Ed Pickett stated, a dispatch supervisor with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Santa Clarita, CASanta Clarita Radio

Two Hospitalized After Vehicle Collides With Wall In Santa Clarita Parking Lot

Two individuals were sent to the hospital Monday after their vehicle collided with a wall in a Santa Clarita parking lot. Around 12:25 p.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision in a parking lot of a business on Avenue Crocker near Avenue Hall in the Valencia Industrial Center, said Franklin Lopez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Santa Clarita, CASanta Clarita Radio

Sheriff’s Department To Hold Active Shooter Training At Castaic Lake In Santa Clarita

The Los Angeles County Sheriff Department (LASD) is scheduled to hold active shooter training at Castaic Lake on Tuesday. On Tuesday, May 19, the LASD Parks Bureau, with the help of the LASD Tactics and Survival unit, the Los Angeles County Fire Department, and other agencies, is scheduled to be taking part in active shooter training at Castaic Lake Recreation located at 32132 Castaic Lake Drive in Castaic, according to Department officials.
California StateComplex

California Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Palisades Fire

A person who was detained Sunday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades has been arrested, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. “That person is in custody, but we’re not releasing anything more now because of the pending investigation,” Garcetti confirmed in a press conference. LAPD...
Acton, CAmynewsla.com

Authorities Search for 25-Year-Old Man Who Walked Away From Rehab Facility

Authorities put out a call Monday for the public’s help to locate a 25-year-old inmate who walked away from a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation facility in Acton. Authorities at Acton Conservation Camp #11 discovered during an inmate count at about 9 p.m. Sunday that Erick Mendiola was missing,...
Santa Clarita, CASanta Clarita Radio

5 Freeway Crash Temporarily Blocks Southbound Lanes After Santa Clarita Vehicle Fire

A crash on the southbound I-5 Freeway temporarily blocked southbound lanes after a vehicle caught fire in Santa Clarita, officials said. Around 12 p.m. Sunday, emergency responders received reports of a traffic collision on the southbound 5 Freeway between Calgrove Blvd and Lyons Avenue in Santa Clarita, according to Ed Pickett, a dispatch supervisor with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Los Angeles, CAmynewsla.com

Battle to Stop Pacific Palisades Fire Continuing; Suspect Arrested

An arson suspect was in custody Monday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire that has been burning in Pacific Palisades since Friday night, authorities announced. Los Angeles Fire Department arson investigators and Los Angeles police had detained two people in connection with the fire, and one was questioned and released Saturday night. The other person was interviewed on Sunday and was then arrested, LAFD Chief Ralph Terrazas said at Monday morning briefing on the blaze.
Santa Clarita, CASanta Clarita Radio

Bear Spotted In Santa Clarita Prompts Response From Firefighters

A bear spotted in Santa Clarita prompted a response from firefighters Sunday morning, only 2.6 miles away from another bear sighting reported Saturday, officials said. Around 10 a.m. Sunday, emergency responders received reports of a bear sighting on the 29000 block of Dune Lane in Canyon Country, according to Ed Pickett, a dispatch supervisor with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Santa Clarita, CASanta Clarita Radio

Man Arrested After Threatening Family Member With Firearm In Santa Clarita

A man was taken into custody Thursday evening after he allegedly threatened a family member with a firearm in Santa Clarita, officials said. Around 7 p.m. Thursday, deputies received reports of an assault with a deadly weapon on Edgewater Drive in Canyon Country, according to Lt. James Royal with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita, CAmynewsla.com

Two People Critically Injured in Santa Clarita Crash

Paramedics took two people to hospitals with critical injuries Saturday after a four-vehicle crash in Santa Clarita. The crash was reported at 3:24 p.m. at the southbound Antelope Valley (14) Freeway and Soledad Canyon Road, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher. The initial call, tweeted at 3:34...
Santa Clarita, CASanta Clarita Radio

Pedestrian Collision In Santa Clarita Resulted In ‘Traumatic Injuries’

A Santa Clarita pedestrian collision in Newhall resulted in traumatic injuries Saturday, officials said. Around 12 a.m. Saturday, emergency responders received reports of a traffic collision near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Market Street just west of the Master’s College in Newhall, according to Ed Pickett, a dispatch supervisor with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Santa Clarita, CASanta Clarita Radio

Man Faces Several Drug Charges After Found Asleep At Wheel North Of Santa Clarita

A man was arrested on several narcotics charges after he was found asleep at the wheel of his vehicle north of Santa Clarita earlier in the week. A deputy conducting a patrol check of a business in the 49000 block of Gorman School Road in Gorman observed a man asleep at the steering wheel of his parked vehicle, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.