Armed Man Arrested After Pointing ‘Large Knife’ At Victim, Fighting With Deputies In Santa Clarita
An armed man was arrested Tuesday evening after allegedly pointing a “large knife” at a person and fighting with deputies in Santa Clarita. Around 7 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to the Del Taco on the 26700 block of Bouquet Canyon Road in Valencia regarding an assault with a deadly weapon call, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.www.hometownstation.com