Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Within the next few weeks, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is set to make an extraordinary decision: Whether or not to grant approval for Biogen's experimental and highly controversial Alzheimer's drug aducanumab. This would be the first treatment, ever, to be approved to treat the underlying causes of Alzheimer's disease rather than just its symptoms. That could spell the difference between, say, controlling mental or physical outbursts related to Alzheimer's versus actually declining the rate of mental decline associated with the brain-eating disease.