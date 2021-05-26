Cancel
Corpus Christi, TX

Board of Regents grants prestigious "Professor Emeritus" designation to Kristen Wilkerson

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe designation is one of honor, and the title shows the respect and admiration that peers and administrators have for those who receive it. During the Del Mar College (DMC) Board of Regents May regular meeting, Board members granted the distinction of “Professor Emeritus” to Kristen Wilkerson, retired Professor of Child Development/Early Childhood and Chair of the former Human Sciences and Education Department.

Corpus Christi, TX
