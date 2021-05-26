WATCH: Iowa Farmer Takes Cow to Dairy Queen

Agriculture is the most essential industry to the global population. It covers everything we need to eat. That is why industry reps want to be at the table when ideas are being shared about how to improve the environment. Not only to discuss how changes will affect the industry but to also share those stories about how many farmers have already taken the bull by the horns and implemented successful practices on their own. And when these discussions are happening in the halls of Congress, it is important that Iowa’s representatives are on the ground to see what is being accomplished, so they can articulate those achievements back in Washington, D.C.