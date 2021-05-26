newsbreak-logo
Amazon's Washington critics will feast on MGM deal

 5 days ago

WASHINGTON, May 26 (Reuters) - Amazon's move to buy the MGM movie and TV studio will provide fuel for the Seattle company's critics in the nation's capitol who complain it is already too big and powerful, but experts said the deal poses few classic antitrust concerns. A little more than...

Businessnexttv.com

Amazon Already Faces Pricing Antitrust Case, But What About MGM?

All the news in Streaming Land this past week seemed focused on Amazon’s pricey but wholly rational $8.5 billion acquisition of century-old Hollywood studio MGM. Less noticed in virtually the same news cycle was a potentially huge antitrust case filed by the attorney general of Washington, D.C., against, yes, Amazon. The case focuses on Amazon’s use of “most-favored-nation” clauses in contracts with its countless third-party vendors, preventing them from charging less for a product on other sites than they charge on Amazon.
BusinessDigiday

5 questions about Amazon’s plan to acquire MGM

When AT&T announced the plan to merge WarnerMedia and Discovery on May 17, Eunice Shin was left wondering, “What does Amazon do now?” said the partner at consulting firm Prophet who has consulted for companies including Disney, Warner Bros. and NBCUniversal. For all the focus paid to the likes of Disney and now WarnerMedia-Discovery in their bids to contend with Netflix for streaming audiences, Netflix’s original rival had been somewhat overlooked. No longer.
BusinessSeattle Times

Why is Amazon in entertainment? | Commentary

Lots of people will write smart things about Amazon’s strategy with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, the movie studio that Amazon said it would purchase for $8.45 billion. But I want to ask a more basic question: Why?. Not why is Amazon buying MGM, which owns the rights to James Bond and “RoboCop.” Presumably,...
NFLPosted by
The Motley Fool

How MGM Helps Transform Amazon Prime Video

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) made its second multibillion-dollar investment in streaming content of the year with the acquisition of MGM Studios for $8.45 billion. The deal follows Amazon's renewed partnership with the NFL for exclusive rights to an expanded Thursday Night Football schedule, starting with the 2022 season, which will cost about $1 billion per year.
Businesstechgeeked.com

Amazon purchases MGM for Massive $8.45 Billion

Tech giant Amazon have closed a deal to purchase MGM for a massive $8.45 billion. MGM is of course a well-known Hollywood studio that owns the rights to franchises such as James Bond, Rocky, and films including The Wizard of Oz, Gone with the Wind, Legally Blonde, North By Northwest, and many more.
Businessshepherdgazette.com

Amazon Prime Subscription Accessible at 50 % Off for These Aged Between 18 and 24: All Particulars

Amazon India has announced a Youth offer for new Prime members. This offer makes subscribers aged 18-24 years eligible to get up to Rs. 500 cashback. This offer is applicable for subscribers buying the three-month membership or the annual membership. Amazon has introduced this offer for Android users only, and it is not eligible for users recharging through the desktop or the iOS app. Amazon Prime unlocks benefits like free delivery, access to Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, and much more.
NFLtennesseestar.com

Amazon to Acquire MGM Studios for $8.45 Billion in Mega Media Deal

Amazon acquired MGM Studios for $8.45 billion in a mega deal that will bolster Amazon’s entertainment profile, the companies announced Wednesday morning. The deal will allow Amazon to give its subscribers access to MGM Studios’ entire portfolio of movies and television shows, according to the announcement. MGM Studios’ content library includes more than 4,000 films and 17,000 television shows.
TV Showsgeekwire.com

With $8.45 billion MGM deal, Amazon scripts its own Hollywood plot twist

Amazon’s agreement to acquire MGM for $8.45 billion has all the makings of a great script, combining a Hollywood icon with an Internet powerhouse. But will this unlikely pairing be a giant blockbuster or a massive flop?. Joining us to assess the situation on this episode of the GeekWire Podcast...
TV Showsmakeuseof.com

Can Paramount+ Compete In a Crowded Market of Streaming Services?

Paramount+ has entered the big leagues of streaming, boosted by parent company ViacomCBS. But can Paramount+ hold its own in such a crowded market?. The streaming service joins some major names, such as Disney+, HBO Max, and Netflix. This article will explore whether Paramount+ can compete in this saturated, high-demand market.
BusinessDaily Republic

Amazon-MGM seen winning antitrust nod as tech critics cry foul

David McLaughlin, Bloomberg News, (TNS) Amazon.com Inc.’s takeover of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer is sparking fresh criticism about the spreading tentacles of America’s technology giants, but the deal underscores how competition watchdogs have their hands tied when it comes to curbing the companies’ growth. Critics of tech firms in Washington on Wednesday slammed...
Businessinterbrand.com

Amazon, MGM – and MAYA: Why this is a good deal

Amazon’s $ 8.45 billion acquisition of MGM epitomises the perfect combination of the three assets required to compete for people’s attention: content, to fuel customer acquisition; data, to increase retention; and scale, to sustain lower prices. The bet is on MGM’s library’s ability to boost the Prime population – currently...
TV Showsforrester.com

Amazon’s MGM Acquisition: A Deal About Talent, Not Titles

As the overpopulated streaming video landscape continues to expand, Amazon is vying to keep its top-tier ranking by buying MGM for $8.45 billion. While MGM’s library isn’t worth the premium price Amazon is paying, the talent behind the screen is the real deal. The main reason for this acquisition is...
Washington StateTime

Why Amazon’s MGM Purchase Could Put the Company in Washington’s Crosshairs

Imagine you invite friends over for a movie night on a new flatscreen TV purchased on Amazon Prime. The gathering is last minute, but the television was delivered to you in two days through Amazon’s speedy fulfillment services. You swing by Amazon-owned Whole Foods to get some snacks and pizza beforehand, which you’ll get a discount on because you’re a Prime member. When your friends arrive, you may stream some tunes on Amazon Music via your Amazon Echo speaker, and then queue up the thousands of movie options on Amazon Prime Video. Before finalizing the selection, your friends compare movie reviews on IMDB, an Amazon subsidiary since 1998.
BusinessRegister Citizen

Bond, 'Survivor' and Those 'Apprentice' Tapes: 5 Burning Questions About Amazon and MGM's Mega-Deal

In a perfect symbol of our times, James Bond and Whole Foods will soon have the same owner. Tech giant Amazon on Wednesday officially announced plans to merge with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, the 97-year-old studio that’s home to the 007 franchise, Rocky Balboa and “Thelma and Louise.” The eye-popping $8.45 billion sale is the second-biggest acquisition in Amazon’s history following its $13.4 billion purchase of Whole Foods in 2017.
StocksInvestorPlace

Amazon’s Stock Continues to Flatline Despite the MGM Deal

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has agreed to buy MGM Studios, a private company, for $8.45 billion. The deal adds some serious content to Prime Video, including the James Bond films. Despite the move, AMZN stock remains in a funk that’s lasted for more than six months. In fact, of the four trillion-dollar...
BusinessScreendaily

Comment: MGM deal is a game-changer for Amazon and Hollywood

It took a while, but after years of speculation over the fate of MGM and whether a streamer would ever buy a Hollywood studio, Amazon has obliged and snapped up the 97-year-old company for an eye-popping $8.45bn. This could be a game-changer for Amazon. Many have baulked at the price...
Businessprimetimer.com

Amazon-MGM deal raises the question on the future of Epix and Mark Burnett

Amazon has yet to decide the fate of Epix, MGM’s premium cable channel, which has stepped up its original series production in recent years. Meanwhile, Mark Burnett, head of MGM Television, will earn hundreds of millions of dollars in the deal as part of a small stake he owns. MGM Television acquired Burnett's programs, including Survivor and The Apprentice. As Deadline notes, Amazon has struggled with its unscripted programming and MGM's library could offer a big boost. But would Burnett want to stick around? "The big question is whether Burnett, who also famously produced The Apprentice as well as shows such as Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader?, would want to join the tech company, whose TV and film studio is run by Jennifer Salke," says Deadline's Peter White. "So far, indications are that the former British paratrooper may leave after the transaction vs. staying on to try and turn around Amazon’s unscripted fortunes." As Variety's Cynthia Littleton notes, "Burnett has been an unconventional leader for MGM. He’s an active producer on a number of high-profile productions which means he rarely keeps regular office hours. He’s also well-known as an entrepreneur who is always in the hunt for deals, IP and partnerships."