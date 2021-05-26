Riverside Park in Victoria to Close Due to River Flood Warning

Effective: 2021-05-16 08:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Victoria The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Victoria County in south central Texas * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 1141 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Victoria, Salem, Telferner and Inez. Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.