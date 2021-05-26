Cancel
Victoria, TX

Riverside Park in Victoria to Close Due to River Flood Warning

By JP Padierna
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9
As the Guadalupe River continues to rise, Riverside Park will close for the safety of the public. However, The Children’s Park near the Vine Street entrance will remain open because it is a safe distance from the river. FLOOD FORECAST:. The River flood warning is in effect until further notice....

KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

Victoria, TX
KLUB 106.9 The Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1069.com/
Victoria, TX
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

Kayak Clinics This Weekend in Victoria

The Victoria Park and Recreation Department in Victoria are hosting Kayaking lessons in two different locations. Son Valley Ranch and at the Guadalupe River in Riverside Park. You will be learning the basics of kayaking in a still pool and then enjoy a lovely down the Guadalupe River with Flow Paddle Co, Coastal Bend Paddlers, and the Victoria Parks and Recreation Department. To reserve your spot or get your information by calling.
Victoria County, TX
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

A Wild Weather Saturday in The Crossroads

Not only has it been raining more than usual, during the last week the rain has turned into some pretty powerful storms. At around 1 o'clock on Saturday afternoon, a TV alert went off. A Tornado Warning is in effect for Victoria County. For those of you that don't know a Tornado Warning means business. This means that a tornado has been confirmed and indicated by radar and then pictures of funnel clouds started to circulate on social media. SEE VIDEO BELOW.
Victoria, TXvictoriatx.org

Part of Ben Jordan Street to close

Ben Jordan Street will close between Galant Fox Drive and Silverado Trail on Tuesday so that utilities can be installed. The Lone Tree Creek Hike and Bike Trail will remain open to pedestrian traffic. Signs will be posted in the area to alert motorists to the closure. Through traffic can...
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

Spring showers inundate SE Texas

Nearly a year to the day of Southeast Texas’ last major spring rain event, residents again were inundated. On May 14, 2020, the region saw a similarly-strong storm where about 6 inches of rain fell in Beaumont in just 90 minutes. But this time, Beaumont and Port Arthur homes went...
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Victoria County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 08:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Victoria The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Victoria County in south central Texas * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 1141 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Victoria, Salem, Telferner and Inez. Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Victoria, TXcrossroadstoday.com

The City of Victoria opens a new section of landfill

VICTORIA, Texas – On April 7, a modified skid steer loader was used to roll out a thick plastic liner for a new half-cell at the City of Victoria landfill. Republic Services, which operates the landfill for the City, hired a contractor crew recently to finish preparing the new half-cell. The half-cell is comprised of a layer of clay, the plastic liner and a mesh geocomposite layer to protect the soil from pollutants.
Bee County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Coastal Refugio, Goliad, Inland Refugio, Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Coastal Refugio; Goliad; Inland Refugio; Victoria A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN VICTORIA SOUTHEASTERN GOLIAD...REFUGIO AND EAST CENTRAL BEE COUNTIES At 1038 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Refugio, moving northeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Quintana around 1050 AM CDT. This includes the following highways US Highway 183 between mile markers 658 and 668. US Highway 77 between mile markers 598 and 630. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Victoria, TXvictoriatx.org

Part of Sam Houston Drive to close for 2 nights

Sam Houston Drive will close between Navarro Street and Lilac Lane on Monday and Tuesday nights so that pavement repairs can be made. The road will close at 10 p.m. each night and reopen at 5 a.m., weather permitting. All businesses in the construction zone will remain open and accessible,...
Victoria, TXVictoria Advocate

Victoria residents hear city's proposal for restriping Crestwood Drive

Residents of Crestwood Drive met with Victoria city officials Thursday evening to hear a proposal for restriping the road after residents raised concerns about the reconstructed section between North Ben Jordan and Laurent streets. Residents first expressed concerns at a City Council meeting in April. Their primary issues were the...
Victoria, TXcrossroadstoday.com

Unsettled weather pattern begins this weekend into next week

VICTORIA, Texas – This evening we’re looking at variable cloudiness with a bit more humidity. Lows headed for the upper 60s. On Saturday, mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and storms. Breezy too with highs in the low to mid 80s. TONIGHT: Increasing clouds later tonight. Low 67. Winds...