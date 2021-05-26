Cancel
Butler, PA

Michael Conklin

butlerradio.com
 15 days ago

Michael Conklin, 68, of Butler, passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021. He was born in Waynesburg, PA on April 27, 1953 to the late John and Mary Conklin. Michael was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force after 4 years. He worked as a small engine repair specialist and a Disk Jockey. Michael enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and music. He was known to be kind hearted and very family oriented. Michael was the beloved husband of Choei Conklin; father of Kathy (Carl) Collins, Jason (Erin) Conklin, and Aaron Conklin; brother of Robert (Bonnie) Conklin, James (Denise) Conklin, and William Douglas (Kathy) Conklin. He is also survived by his grandson Trevor Collins. Arrangements through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001, WWW.SPENCERGEIBEL.COM.

butlerradio.com
