Making the Choice of Self Discovery The World According To Craig

Picture yourself at peak relaxation. You feel still, meditative, and content, without a care in the world. The scene that comes to mind probably takes place somewhere in nature, right? In her latest photo series titled “Healing Towards Progress,” the New York-based photographer Natalia Mantini explores self-care in the natural world. Shot in California at various oceans, forests, and deserts, the project is part of Google Pixel and SN37’s Creator Labs, an artistic incubator program that highlights emerging artists. Mantini ventured into the wilderness of the West Coast to capture still life at its most serene—from rocks covered in pungent green moss to the worn grooves found on the bark of a tree. Below, Natalia Mantini spoke to Interview about the inspiration behind her project, the complicated relationship between self-care and capitalism, and why we should all be more like mushrooms.