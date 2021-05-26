Making the Choice of Self Discovery The World According To Craig
Everybody has a story we can learn from – your personal experience matters. Sometimes the hardest, and best, lessons are what it means to be truly you. How do you even discover “who” you really are? Justin Newman joins Craig Greiwe on this week’s episode of The World According To Craig to talk about a path of self-discovery, and how hard – and easy – that can sometimes be. Leaning into the hard work it takes to discover who you are, and who you want to be, can have amazing results.www.laweekly.com