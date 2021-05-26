newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

USD/CAD: Is a bottom near?

By Matt Weller, CFA, CMT
cityindex.co.uk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese memorable, if rather lewd, trading aphorisms serve as a reminder of the risks when betting against established downtrends. While trading against a trend tends to be a lower-probability strategy, it can offer strong risk/reward ratios if the stars align, and the current setup in USD/CAD may present an opportunity to do just that.

www.cityindex.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Us Dollar#Cad#Price Of Oil#Wti Oil#Canadian Dollar#Short Term Interest Rates#Economic Indicators#Usd Cad#The Bank Of Canada#Covid#Ema#Cftc#Rsi#Tradingview#Stonex#Forex Com#Contrarian Indicators#Strong Risk Reward Ratios#Trend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsdailyforex.com

Gold Technical Analysis: Historic High at $2000

The continued weakness of the US dollar has caused strong and sharp gains for the price of gold, which recently resulted in a break through the psychological resistance level of $1900. The rebound gains reached the $1913 resistance level, its highest in more than four months. The profit-taking at the end of last week’s trading pulled the gold price to the support level of $1883, and investors took advantage of that to think about buying gold again. The price then rose to the level of $1904 at the beginning of this week’s trading.
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/CAD struggles near session lows, around 1.2065-60 area

A combination of factors failed to assist USD/CAD to gain any meaningful traction. Hawkish BoC, bullish crude oil prices underpinned the loonie and capped the upside. Holiday-thinned liquidity held trades from placing fresh bets and helped limit losses. The USD/CAD pair retreated over 20 pips from intraday highs and refreshed...
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/CAD Breakout Occurs

The US Dollar declined by 50 pips or 0.41% against the Canadian Dollar on Friday. A breakout occurred through the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern during Friday’s trading session. Given that a breakout had occurred, bearish traders could continue to pressure the exchange rate lower during the following...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD renews daily high, closes in on 1.2100

USD/CAD is inching higher in the early American session. Canada posted a current account surplus in the first quarter. WTI trades above $67, rising 1% ahead of OPEC meeting. After spending the European session in a tight range near 1.2070, the USD/CAD pair gained traction and touched a daily high of 1.2090. As of writing, the pair was up 0.1% on the day at 1.2085. However, the lack of fundamental drivers suggests that USD/CAD's recent action is technical in nature.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD outlook: Euro extends sideways mode

The Euro remains in directionless mode for the third consecutive day after a pullback from a new multi-week high (1.2266) reached the minimum correction level at 1.2133 (Fibo 23.6% of 1.1704/1.2266) but was strongly rejected here. Near-term action is so far failing to benefit from bullish signal on Friday’s hammer...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ heads for monthly gain as current account swings to surplus

* Canadian dollar dips 0.1% against the greenback * Canada posts first current account surplus since 2008 * Price of U.S. oil rises 1.4% * Canadian bond yields edge lower across the curve TORONTO, May 31 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, but was on track to notch its fourth straight monthly gain as oil prices rose and data showed Canada posting a current account surplus for the first time since 2008. Canada's current account balance was a surplus of C$1.2 billion in the first quarter, from a revised C$5.3 billion deficit in the fourth quarter of 2020, on a higher trade in goods and services, Statistics Canada said. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was supported by the bright outlook for fuel demand growth in the next quarter, while investors looked ahead to the OPEC+ meeting this week to see how producers will respond. U.S. crude rose 1.4% to $67.27 a barrel. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2077 to the greenback, or 82.80 U.S. cents, having traded in a range of 1.2061 to 1.2090. Since the start of the month, the currency has advanced 1.8%, extending a string of monthly gains that started in February. Still, speculators have cut their bullish bets on the Canadian dollar for the first time in six weeks, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. With London and New York markets closed for a holiday on Monday, the U.S. dollar was little changed against a basket of major currencies. Canada's GDP data for the first quarter is due on Tuesday and the May jobs report is due on Friday, which could offer clues on the Bank of Canada's policy outlook. The central bank is likely to cut its bond-buying program again this year, possibly as soon as July, analysts said. Canadian government bond yields edged lower across the curve, with the 10-year down about half a basis point at 1.499%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Bernadette Baum)
Currencieseconomies.com

EUR USD News

Economies.com provides the latest News about the EUR/USD (Euro Dollar). You may find the News on a daily basis with an indication for the daily trend. You may also find live updates around the clock if any major changes occur in the currency pair. Euro held steadily against the US...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Gold Price Analysis: Three factors to drive XAU/USD higher – DBS Bank

Gold has broken out of the downward trend since April 2021 and is on the way to retest the previous high. Factors that could drive gold prices higher include: 1) Negative real yields 2) Recovery in utility demand and 3) Gold remains a good hedge in uncertain times and provides a good alternative to diversify asset portfolio, analysts at DBS Bank report.
RetailFXStreet.com

Trading USD/CAD on the Nonfarm Payrolls, trading WTI on OPEC+ meeting

Last week we were looking at a possible short IF we had a counter-trend price Action move based on the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s Interest Rate decision. Last week we were looking at a possible short IF we had a counter-trend price Action move based on the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s Interest Rate decision.
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD edges higher toward 0.7750 in choppy day

AUD/USD is trading in the positive territory on Monday. US Dollar Index fluctuates in a very tight range at the start of the week. Focus shifts to Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) policy announcements. The AUD/USD pair registered small losses last week but managed to stage a rebound on Monday....
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD bears are lurking at daily resistance

AUD is bid despite the holiday thin markets and traders await the RBA. AUD/USD bears looking to break the daily support structure. AUD is higher against G10 currencies by about 0.3%, and to the dollar, it is rising by 0.38% at the time of writing having travelled from a low of 0.7700 to a high of 0.7741 so far.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Forex Today: The dollar ends May on the backfoot

The last trading day of May saw the greenback shed ground, despite holidays in the US and the UK kept volumes limited. The American currency ended the month on the back foot against most of its major rivals, as speculative interest tries to digest mounting US inflationary pressures and whether the Federal Reserve will act accordingly.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD bulls testing bearish commitments at daily resistance

AUD/USD bulls seeking deeper test of the daily resistance zone. Bears need to take out daily support at this juncture while the RBA comes as a major hurdle for AUD. AUD/USD will be the focus for the open on Monday given the economic calendar's line up which considers Chinese PMIs as the main data for today and the Reserve Bank of Australia later in the week.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Waiting for the catalyst?

USD/CAD remains stalled at 1.2075, near six-year low. WTI closes at two-and-a-half-year high on Friday. US and Canadian payroll reports arrive on Friday. FXStreet Forecast Poll sees technical rebound. Since closing at 1.2150 on May 6, then a more than three-year low, the USD/CAD has stalled. The pair has finished...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forex Signal: Bottoming Above $30k?

Last Monday’s Bitcoin signals were not triggered, as there was no bearish price action when the key resistance level of $39,048 was first reached. Trades must be entered prior to 5pm Tokyo time Tuesday. Long Trade Ideas. Long entry after a bullish price action reversal on the H1 time frame...
Stocksthewealthrace.com

Bitcoin Spot Volumes on Decline, Is Bottom Near?

Bitcoin worth dipped beneath $35,000 in the present day at present buying and selling at $34,135 with a 7% worth decline over the past 12 months. The worth of high cryptocurrency is at present shifting between $30k-$40k after the latest market correction, nonetheless, on-chain knowledge point out that Bitcoin worth could be nearing its backside as merchants gear up for one more bull rally. The spot quantity for the highest cryptocurrency is on a steady decline even when the worth of BTC has fallen 50% from its ATH.
Marketsinvesting.com

Trading Desk Notes: U.S. Dollar Fumbling, Gold, Stocks Up, Yet Markets In Neutral

The Chinese RMB rose nearly 4% against the US dollar in the last two months—closing last week at a 3-year high. Some analysts believe the rally in the RMB was “engineered” by the Chinese government ahead of trade talks with the USA; however, the USD has been weak against nearly all actively traded currencies, with the US Dollar Index (USDX) falling ~4% since the end of March. (In this chart, falling prices = fewer RMB needed to buy one USD.)
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/CAD Two Scenarios Likely

Downside risks pressured the US Dollar lower against the Canadian Dollar on Thursday. The currency pair tested the lower line of an ascending channel pattern during yesterday’s trading session. The exchange rate is currently trading near the lower boundary of the channel pattern and could be set for a breakout.