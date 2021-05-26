New Flag Officer Assignments Announced
ARLINGTON, Va.—The acting secretary of the Navy and chief of naval operations announced on May 26 today the following flag assignments:. Rear Adm. (lower half) William E. Chase III, selected for promotion to rear admiral, will be assigned deputy commander, Joint Force Headquarters-Department of Defense Information Network (JFHQ-DODIN), U.S. Cyber Command, Fort Meade, Maryland. Chase is currently serving as deputy principal cyber advisor to the secretary of defense, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, Washington, D.C.seapowermagazine.org