Arlington County, VA

New Flag Officer Assignments Announced

By Seapower Staff
seapowermagazine.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON, Va.—The acting secretary of the Navy and chief of naval operations announced on May 26 today the following flag assignments:. Rear Adm. (lower half) William E. Chase III, selected for promotion to rear admiral, will be assigned deputy commander, Joint Force Headquarters-Department of Defense Information Network (JFHQ-DODIN), U.S. Cyber Command, Fort Meade, Maryland. Chase is currently serving as deputy principal cyber advisor to the secretary of defense, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, Washington, D.C.

seapowermagazine.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
