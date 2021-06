Over the course of two days, Somerset saw two different traffic accidents involving pedestrians on busy roadways. On Tuesday at 12:24 p.m., Constance Armstrong, 71, of Monticello, was in downtown Somerset, attempting to cross from the north side sidewalk of East Mt. Vernon Street walking south at the intersection with N. Central Avenue, when she was struck by a 2016 Hyundai, according to the Somerset Police Department (SPD).