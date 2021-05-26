Cancel
Beltrami County, MN

New spread raises concern about fatal deer disease

By DAN GUNDERSON Minnesota Public Radio News
southernminn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Board of Animal Health has found multiple chronic wasting disease (CWD) connections from a Beltrami County farmed deer herd to other parts of the state and to other states, raising concerns about a deadly spread. The Beltrami County herd was quarantined last October after receiving a deer from...

www.southernminn.com
Lakeland, MNredlakenationnews.com

Over 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Thursday

The state reported 1,011 new COVID-19 cases today along with 19 new deaths, three of which occurred in the Lakeland viewing area:. a Beltrami County resident between 75-79 years old. two Itasca County residents, one between 60-64 years old and the other between 90-94 years old. The cases came from...
Beltrami County, MNredlakenationnews.com

GENERAL NOTICE OF ROADSIDE DITCH SPRAYING ALONG COUNTY ROADS

Beltrami County will be performing roadside vegetation control along Beltrami County Highways beginning May 24, 2021. We will be spraying for Spotted Knapweed, Thistle, Tansy, Wild Parsnip, and brush. Some or all of the county roads in the following townships will be sprayed:, Turtle Lake, Durand, Maple Ridge, Alaska East, Nebish, Northern, Turtle River, Port Hope, Hagali, Hines, Taylor, Moose Lake, Birch, Summit. We are putting out this notice because you may have property adjacent to the roadside scheduled for treatment. Selective herbicides will be used that control the brush and noxious weeds but allow the grass to grow. All herbicides have been fully tested and are approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. If you do not want spraying adjacent to your property you MUST place “Begin of no spray” and “End of no spray” signs at the beginning and end of your segment in the ditch clearly visible to the spray contractor. A map of the roads that we will be spraying along with a list of the roads or road segments can be found on the Beltrami County Website. If you have any questions or concerns, please call the Beltrami County Highway Department at 218-333-8173.
Beltrami County, MNbemidjinow.com

Ditch spraying on county roads starts May 24

The Beltrami County Highway department will soon begin roadside ditch spraying along county roads. Starting May 24, selective herbicides will be used that control brush and noxious weeds such as spotted knapweed, thistle, tansy, and wild parsnip. The herbicides reportedly allow grass to grow, but landowners who do not want...
Winona County, MNwinonapost.com

MN to roll back COVID rules

Outdoor event capacity limits were lifted last Friday, indoor capacity limits will end on May 28, and the state’s mask mandate will end by July 1 or when 70 percent of Minnesotans over 16 get vaccinated, whichever is sooner, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced last Thursday. Steamboat Days organizers were...
Winona, MNwinonapost.com

Winona mask order has expired

Now that the state order is ending, does the city of Winona’s mask mandate still apply? City officials wrote in a Facebook post last night that they aren’t sure whether an ordinance requiring masks in all public indoor spaces city-wide still applies, briefly leaving local businesses in limbo as to whether requiring masks is optional or still mandated by the city. However, Winona City Manager Steve Sarvi confirmed this morning that the local mask order is no longer in effect. That is consistent with the language of the city’s original order. State rules still mandate masks in schools, and Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) said it will still require masks. Other local companies and organizations may still choose to do so, as well.
Winona, MNwinonapost.com

City: No masks required in Winona when state order ends

When Minnesota’s mask mandate ends, there will be no local mask order in the city of Winona and masks will no longer be required in public indoor or outdoor spaces. Gov. Tim Walz is expected to formalize the end of the state’s mask mandate Friday, a day after the CDC announced fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear masks in most indoor and outdoor settings.
Winona County, MNwinonapost.com

Winona County offering COVID vaccine clinics

Winona County Health and Human Services will be hosting three COVID-19 vaccination clinics the week of May 10, 2021. On Thursday, May 13, there will be a clinic from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Friday, May 14, there will be a clinic from 6-7 p.m. Both clinics will be offered at East End Recreation Center at 210 Zumbro Street in Winona. An additional clinic will be held Thursday, May 13, from 4-5:30 p.m. at Lewiston Community Center at 75 Rice Street in Lewiston.
Winona, MNwinonapost.com

Local doctors field vaccine questions

Officials in Winona and Trempealeau counties are fighting an uphill battle in their efforts to convey the information that COVID vaccines are safe to those whose hesitancy obstructs the possibility of herd immunity. The Trempealeau County Health Department (TCHD) originally planned on a series of five informational presentations on the...
Winona County, MNWinona Daily News

WDOT CUP Notice

WINONA COUNTY NOTICE OF A VIRTUAL PUBLIC HEARING ON AN INTERIM USE/CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT The public is hereby notified that the Winona County Planning Commission shall meet on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic, a Ring Central virtual meeting will be held for the May 20, 2021. Planning Commission meeting to consider the petition of Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WDOT) in regard to the following Interim Use/Conditional Use Permit request: - To allow for replacement of 260' guyed wire tower with a new 280' self-support tower along with new radio equipment building and a back-up generator system pursuant to Chapter 10.4.6 (6) of the Winona County Zoning Ordinance. On the following described parcel of land: Section 24, Township 105N, Range 5W containing or located within approximately 4.5 acres within Homer Township, Winona County, Minnesota (Complete Legal Descriptions on file with the Winona County Recorder's Office) Parcel # 08.000.3000 COMMENTS: Written comments will be accepted via email, mail, fax or the Planning & Environmental Services counter at the County Office Building -202 West Third St., Winona. JOIN THE MEETING: Join from PC, Mac, Linux, iOS or Android: https://meetings.ringcentral.com/j/1460551265 For the best audio experience, please use computer audio. Or Telephone: (720) 902-7700 Meeting ID: 146 055 1265 For additional information, you may contact: Winona County Planning & Environmental Services 202 West Third Street, Winona, Minnesota 55987 Telephone: 507-457-6520 Fax: 507-454-9378 Date: May 5, 2021 Kay Qualley, Planning & Environmental Services kqualley@co.winona.mn.us A copy of the Winona County Zoning ordinance can be found on the Winona County website: https://www.co.winona.mn.us/sites/co.winona.mn.us/files/files/Ordinances/Ordinance41.pdf and under Winona County Zoning Ordinance Amendments 5/9 LAC78671 WNAXLP.
Winona, MNWinona Daily News

Frank A. Bures: Two mRNA vaccine shots needed

A few days ago the CDC released information that about 8% of people who have received the first of the two shots for either the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccine have not gotten the second one on time. That would be around five million people. While maybe not be precise, it reflects a worrisome trend. This number is up from March when roughly 3.4% of injectees were missing in action for the second stick.
Minnesota StatePosted by
MIX 108

Authorities Investigating Dead Bald Eagles That May Have Been Shot In MN

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the United States Fish And Wildlife Service are investigating the death of two bald eagles. WDIO reports that the eagles were found near Blackduck, Minnesota. The anonymous tip said the eagles were found dead in the Blackduck River which is just outside of town. Blackduck is located in Beltrami County not far from Red Lake.
Minnesota Statewinonapost.com

Rollback of MN COVID rules announced

Outdoor event capacity limits will be lifted tomorrow, indoor capacity limits will end on May 28, and the state’s mask mandate will end by July 1 or when 70 percent of Minnesotans over 16 get vaccinated, whichever is sooner, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced today. Under the governor’s latest executive...
Winona County, MNwinonapost.com

Vaccine progress hits a wall; cases tick up

COVID infections are up and vaccinations are down in Winona County. The number of new coronavirus cases in the county nearly doubled over the weekend, with a total of 49 new cases in the past week, compared to 26 cases last week. That is the highest weekly total in nearly three months.
Minnesota Statelptv.org

Beltrami County Commissioners Debate “Respect Minnesota” Group

A presentation by an organization called Respect Minnesota given at Tuesday’s Beltrami county commissioner’s work session stirred up controversy within the board on the topic of Enbridge’s Line 3 pipeline project. Respect Minnesota was revealed to allegedly be at least partially funded by the Enbridge organization. They are a group...