Animals

Watch for turtle-crossings, DNR warns

APG of Wisconsin
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith turtle nesting season soon underway, state biologists and highway officials are joining forces to encourage Wisconsinites to hatch a brighter future for slow-moving, slow-growing turtles by taking a few simple steps. Most of Wisconsin’s 11 turtle species breed in late May through June and often cross roads to lay...

www.apg-wi.com
State
Wisconsin State
#Dnr#Cross Roads#Coyotes#Dnr#Wisconsinites#Turtle Nests#Turtle Nesting Season#Turtle Numbers#State Biologists#Raccoons#Skunks#Species#Turtles#Highway Officials#Eggs
Madison, WILa Crosse Tribune

WisDNR: Protect turtles on the move

MADISON, Wis. – With turtle nesting season soon underway, state conservation biologists and highway officials are joining forces to encourage Wisconsinites to hatch a brighter future for slow-moving, slow-growing turtles by taking a few simple steps. Most of Wisconsin's 11 turtle species breed in late May through June and often...
New Canaan, CTnewcanaanite.com

New Canaan Animal Control: Watch Out for Turtles in the Road

The head of the New Canaan Police Department’s Animal Control section is warning residents to watch out for snapping turtles crossing the roads now that their nesting season is underway. The season runs in May and June, when females leave their ponds to lay eggs on dry land. The mother...
AnimalsDuluth News Tribune

In June, turtles need our help crossing the road

Did you know that turtles have been around since before the time of dinosaurs? They managed for millennia to avoid problems by simply hiding in their shells whenever trouble showed up. But that well-honed defense mechanism doesn’t work well against fast-moving SUVs and trucks. And that’s why turtles need our...
AnimalsPosted by
Syracuse.com

DEC: Give migrating turtles crossing roadways “a brake”

Correct answer: If it was this time of year it was likely migrating to, or from a nesting area. Seriously, turtles across the state are on the move in May and June seeking sandy areas or loose soil to lay their eggs. And that movement often has them crossing roadways, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation. As a result, thousands are killed each year after being run over by motor vehicles.
Wildlifestate.mn.us

DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac

Hikers, campers and others recreating outdoors should be aware of bears when heading outdoors, whether for a quick hike or a longer camping trip. People can peacefully share the outdoors with bears by paying attention to where and when they are most likely to encounter bears. Black bears are naturally cautious animals that avoid human contact for their safety. However, people need to do their part to prevent human-bear conflict. This includes being proactive to avoid startling bears and securing potential food sources. Learn more about how to safely recreate in Minnesota on the DNR website.
Lake Mills, WImadison

Watch now: What's that in the road? It might be a turtle

LAKE MILLS — While hikers investigate a recently burned prairie and a nearby Osprey nest, Susan Trier keeps her eyes trained on the ground as she walks along the southern end of Rock Lake. Known to her neighbors as “the turtle lady,” Trier inspects this stretch of the Glacial Drumlin...
Animalstpr.org

WATCH: Remaining Turtles From December Freeze To Be Released Back Into Ocean

A sea turtle conservation organization will publicly release turtles at South Padre Island at 4 p.m. Monday. This is Sea Turtle, Inc.'s first public release of 2021. About 20 Kemp's ridley sea turtles were rescued from Cape Cod beaches in December after they went into shock from frigid water temperatures. They have been cared for by Sea Turtle, Inc., and the last three of the group will be released back to the ocean Monday.
Animalsvt-world.com

Turtles Must be Left in the Wild

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says keeping native turtles as pets is prohibited because it can harm the turtle and pose threats to wild turtle populations. “Capturing a wild turtle and keeping it as a pet, even if only for a short time, is not only bad for that individual turtle but it could be detrimental to the entire turtle population as well,” said Vermont Fish and Wildlife herpetologist Luke Groff. “Releasing captured turtles back into the wild could introduce wildlife diseases into the population or disrupt population genetics if released into a new population. Adult turtles usually have well-defined home ranges, so releasing a turtle in unfamiliar habitat may result in its slow death since it won’t know where to find food or take shelter.”
New York City, NYGothamist.com

Early Addition: Watch These Wild Animals Cross Highway Overpasses Built Especially For Wild Animals

Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you—sign up here. On the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, where a white mob destroyed the country's wealthiest Black neighborhood, President Joe Biden plans to announce several initiatives aimed at closing the racial wealth gap by promoting Black business- and home-ownership.
AnimalsPosted by
Q 96.1

How Mainers Can Best Help Turtles Crossing the Road This Season

We've all seen them. Turtles in the middle of the road slowly trying to find their way. With the warmer spring months along comes massive turtle movement. Who can blame them? After a long winter of trying to stay warm and stay alive, these critters are ready to warm up, eat, and have adorable turtle babies.
Fishingpioneertribune.com

DNR Fish Report

Ontonagon: Catch rates were decent on the big lake as fish were moving out to deeper water. Fishing locations vary everyday depending on wind direction. Some nice lake trout and salmon have been caught. Ontonagon River: Walleye fishing was hit-or-miss. Those finding fish have done well but were sorting through a good number of small ones. Keweenaw Bay: When they […]
Pepperell, MALowell Sun

Motorists be alert: turtles are on the move

PEPPERELL — As the temperatures rise into summer, our day lives grow busier as we prepare for vacations, holidays and local events. Wildlife, too, is becoming move active. Recently, I was driving on Elm Street in Pepperell and came across a snapping turtle crossing the busy roadway. The driver in front of me noticed the turtle and stopped.
Marco Island, FLcoastalbreezenews.com

Sea Turtle Report

According to Marco Island City Code, all buildings located on the beach must turn off lights visible from the beach after 9 PM from May 1 to October 31, or replace them with sea turtle friendly lighting. Why? According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), disorientation from artificial lighting causes thousands of hatchling deaths each year in Florida and is a significant marine turtle conservation problem. Let’s keep Marco’s beaches dark after 9 PM from May 1 through October 31.
Hinckley, MNpinecountynews.com

That’s not a bear, it’s the DNR

Local conservation officers share stories from the field. With fishing season well underway, area conservation officers dealt with hungry bears, nervous humans and much more this past week. • Conservation Officer Bret Grundmeier, working out of Hinckley, said his office had the first influx of calls about black bears being...
Animalslongisland.com

Turtle Walk

"We will be holding this event rain or shine. We will be doing the presentations at 9:30am behind the main house. Please bring a water bottle and sunblock. You will be walking through tall grasses, protect yourself from ticks. Coloring sheets will be available for the kids (and big kids) to take home or color at the center. Please meet us behind the main house and wear a mask for the presentation.
Politicstheperrynews.com

DNR issues one toxic beach warning for June 4-10

From about Memorial Day through Labor Day, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) conducts weekly monitoring of bacterial pollution in Iowa’s 39 state park beaches. The DNR analyzes water samples from the beaches for certain one-celled microorganisms, known as indicator bacteria, that are visible only under a microscope. High levels of E. coli, a common indicator bacteria, indicate feces is in the water, most commonly in Iowa from livestock sources.
Animalsdelmarvalife.com

Gary the Box Turtle!

This is Gary, Gary’s a box turtle. He’s just one of many little buddies you can visit at the Delmarva Discovery Museum.
Beaver Dam, WIWiscnews.com

DNR investigating carp kill

Mark Baldock, fisheries management technician, issued an Advanced Wisconsin DNR regarding a complaint about a fish kill on Beaver Dam Lake on May 27. Upon investigation, the DNR noticed that thousands of last year’s common carp were dead or in poor states. They showed signs of sloughing skin and cloudy eyes.