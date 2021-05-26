Cancel
Wilmington, NC

Holiday Inn On Market Street Sells For More Than $10M

By Cece Nunn, posted
WilmingtonBiz
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestors recently bought a Wilmington hotel for $10.25 million. Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced Wednesday the sale of Holiday Inn Wilmington, a 127-room hotel at 5032 Market St. “We were able to get this...

www.wilmingtonbiz.com
Wilmington, NC
Business
City
Wilmington, NC
Wilmington, NCStar News Online

One Cargo District coffee shop to close, another plans to move in

This week will be your last chance to stop by Outpost Coffee Co. in Wilmington’s Cargo District. A post on social media said that the coffee shop will close permanently on its one-year anniversary, May 22. “We’ve had such an awesome year despite Covid and all the other craziness 2020...
Wilmington, NCPosted by
Wilmington Updates

These condos are for sale in Wilmington

(WILMINGTON, NC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Wilmington condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.
Restaurantswunc.org

NC, SC Restaurants Raise Wages, Offer Incentives Amid Worker Shortage

Restaurants across the Carolinas are struggling to find workers even as demand rebounds from a pandemic slowdown. The labor shortage has been persisting despite many restaurants boosting pay and offering financial incentives to potential workers. In North Carolina, restaurants are down about 70,000 workers — or about 17% of the...
Wilmington, NCPosted by
Wilmington Updates

Top homes for sale in Wilmington

Whether you're looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Windy Woods presents the Macon. Functional, affordable and open living one story living. Three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and an open living area. Gorgeous granite counter tops, owner's bath with walk in shower, and a two car garage. Natural gas community. Gas stove and Rinnai tankless water heater standard. All of our homes include D.R. Horton's Home is Connected package, an industry leading suite of smart home products that keeps homeowners connected with the people and place they value the most. The technology allows homeowners to monitor and control their home from the couch or across the globe. REQUEST INFOThe photos you see here are for illustration purposes only, interior and exterior features, options, colors and selections will differ. The Aria floor plan offers 1618 sq ft with 3 beds, 2 baths all on one floor for easy living! The kitchen offers a huge pantry and large granite island with pendants. Kitchen/dining space is all open to the great room! Great space to entertain your guests! Master bedroom is separate from the other 2 bedrooms for privacy. Whirlpool is the exclusive appliance provider for D.R. In addition to the 4 spacious bedrooms in the main house, this home boasts an attached apartment accessible from either a private porch or from the kitchen in the main house complete with a living area, bedroom and 2 bathrooms - one of which can easily be converted back to a kitchenette if desired. Use this space for rental income or for guests who would prefer a private space! As beautiful as the inside of this home is, you won't want to spend much time indoors as the 4 porches will draw you out to relax and unwind while taking in all of the gorgeous garden views around the grounds. Ready to get out and explore Historic Downtown Wilmington? You will never have to fight for a parking spot or even move your vehicle from your own personal 5 car parking area located behind the home because a multitude of local eateries, shops, attractions and events are just a stroll away down your charming sidewalk lined street. You really can't ask for a better location! Gorgeous granite counter tops, owner's bath with walk in shower, and a two car garage. Natural gas community. Gas stove and Rinnai tankless water heater standard. Whirlpool is the exclusive appliance provider for D.R. Horton's family of brands. Home Is Connected Smart Home Package is standard with every new home. Control the thermostat, front door light and lock, and video doorbell from your smartphone or with voice commands to Alexa! REQUEST INFO*The photos you see here are for illustration purposes only, interior and exterior features, options, colors and selections will differ. Wilmington, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Bitty & Beau’s Coffee announces 10th franchise location

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The future of Wilmington-based Bitty & Beau’s Coffee looks even brighter as they announce they are expanding into the Sunshine State. Owners Ben and Amy Wright along with their children Bitty and Beau announced that the business is expanding to Fort Lauderdale, making it their 10th franchise location.
Wilmington, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Price is Right Live returns to Wilmington this summer

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilson Center has announced that The Price Is Right Live is returning to Wilmington this summer. The family favorite television game show brings the live, stage show version of the show to the Port City for two shows: Tuesday, September 7 and Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. each night.
Wilmington, NCtheseahawk.org

How will Apple’s North Carolina campus impact Wilmington?

Near the end of April, it was announced that Apple will begin construction of a campus located on the Raleigh side of Research Triangle Park. Construction costs alone are expected to reach $1 billion, with the plan for the compound spanning over 1 million square feet according to the News and Observer.
Wilmington, NCspectrumlocalnews.com

Docked for the weekend: Fuel shortage impacts Wilm­ington marina

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The Colonial Pipeline has now returned operations to normal, but for one Marina in Wilmington, normal is still about a week away. Wilmington Marine Center Manager Michael Loch said that they won’t be receiving fuel from their supplier for seven to 10 days. With no fuel coming in, they’ve decided to cease fuel sales.
Wilmington, NCStar News Online

Wilmington food truck makes modern-day sandwiches out of 1961 camper

Price range: $10-12 Type of food: Sandwiches/mobile deli. Tell us about you and your place: Nowadays GSB is operated by close friends, Kelly Ashline and Jessica Brotherton, out of a 1961 Serro Scotty trailer. "We set out to find the perfect food trailer that represented the style we had envisioned;...
Wilmington, NCStar News Online

First brewery for Oak Island set to open soon

Editor's note: This is part of an ongoing series highlighting construction projects in the Wilmington area to let readers know what is being built or renovated. What was here: The lot was empty. What is it? Michael Bartlett is opening Solar Brewing. Co., Oak Island’s first brewery. He is hoping...
New Hanover County, NCWilmingtonBiz

More Than 250 Apartments Proposed For Scotts Hill Site

A developer wants to build more than 250 apartments in northern New Hanover County, on undeveloped land off Senca Drive and Market Street. The complex would be called Comet Scotts Hill, according to a site plan. The same developer created Comet Westgate in the northern Brunswick County town of Leland.
Carolina Beach, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Battle brewing over proposed tax increases for boardwalk businesses

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A battle is brewing in Carolina Beach over a proposed tax increase for businesses on the boardwalk. Property values in New Hanover County have risen by about 30 percent on average this year. And with higher values comes more business, more tourists, and bigger budgets to accommodate growing services.
Wilmington, NCportcitydaily.com

Food Truck Tracker: May 14-21

SOUTHEASTERN N.C. — Port City Daily publishes the Food Truck Tracker every Friday, so folks can know where to access the best mobile eats while planning their weekend activities. All schedules, which will run Friday to Friday, are subject to weather conditions and cancellations. The addresses of where the food...
Wilmington, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Restaurants decide whether to require masks after mandate ends

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Though wearing a mask is no longer mandated in most public North Carolinian spaces, private businesses have the freedom to decide whether they will continue mask and social distancing requirements. Here in the Cape Fear, restaurants are reacting and wrestling with the big news, and have...
Wilmington, NCthe828.com

End of Days Distillery: Hand Crafting Award-Winning Spirits in NC

In Wilmington, NC a distillery that opened just before the pandemic hit is thriving. There, owner Shane Faulkner and the crew collaborate like scientists always tinkering, playing, tasting. And the results are garnering notice and winning awards. End of Days Distillery hand-crafts gin, vodka, and rum. They also offer Barrel-Rested...