Galloway, N.J. _ Six Stockton University students were named recipients of the Alan F. Arcuri Pre-Law Fund Awards for 2021. A former Stockton professor, Arcuri was known for his tireless efforts in advising pre-law students. The fund, started in 2019 in his memory, assists students by providing a stipend to cover the cost of a prep program for the LSAT exam and providing mentors for them as they apply to and attend law school.